Samad Fallah, Maharashtra’s highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, announced retirement from professional cricket on Saturday. In his long and illustrious career, the 39-year-old left-arm swing bowler claimed 272 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and 287 first-class wickets overall in 78 matches at an average of 28.48.

“Retirement is not an easy identity. But I had accepted it a couple of years back. Announcing it is formality… from not playing any age group to taking a fiver on debut and becoming the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy for my Maharashtra,” Fallah wrote on his Instagram handle.

“This state has given me my identity... winning the Mushtaq Ali trophy finals by taking a 4-fer to take 10 wickets in semifinals of Ranji Trophy semifinals... Thank you, MCA, for trusting me.. I gave my all and (am) so happy. I have played most BCCI finals for Maharashtra.. and will still be with my MCA till I win Trophies for my state. I say goodbye to my bowling which is the most amazing gift I had... Thank You all (sic)…”

In List A games that he featured in, Fallah claimed 75 wickets, while the tally went up to 62 in T20s. He played a key role in Maharashtra’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win with a four-wicket haul.

A few years ago, he moved to Uttarakhand as a professional player and featured in his last game in March 2021 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture. Even though he returned to Maharashtra, he did not get a chance to resume his career.

Fallah never played age-group cricket, and made his way into club cricket following some impressive performances in local tennis-ball tournaments. At 22, he made his debut for Maharashtra and claimed a match-winning second-innings six-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh in November 2007. Soon, he established himself as one of Maharashtra’s key fast bowlers, picking up 20-plus wickets in every Ranji season between 2007-08 and 2014-15.

Among the left-arm fast bowlers, Fallah remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, with only Jaydev Unadkat (316) above him.

Currently, he is the head coach of Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League, and wants to give it back to the game in his own way.