BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season

The BCCI on Thursday announced the men’s and women’s domestic schedule for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Among the notable changes, the Ranji Trophy has been broken up into two phases with the league stage taking place in October and the knockouts in February.

The first competition of the year will be the Duleep Trophy, from September 5 to September 22, in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, followed by the Irani Trophy in Mumbai from October 1. The domestic men’s T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will take place from November 23 to December 15. The List A tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, will run from December 21 to January 18.

The league stage of the Ranji Trophy will start on October 11 and run till February 2. The knockouts have been scheduled from February 8 to March 2. The Deodhar Trophy, reintroduced last season after four years, was discontinued again.

“To prioritise player welfare, an extended gap between matches has been incorporated, ensuring ample time for recovery and sustained peak performance,” the BCCI said.

The women’s season will commence with the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy on October 17. The knockout rounds for the same will begin on November 6. This will be followed by the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy from November 17 to November 27.

The Senior Women’s ODI Trophy has been scheduled for December 4 to 30 while the Multi Day Challenger Trophy from March 18 to March April 1.

BCCI 2024/25 FULL DOMESTIC SCHEDULE