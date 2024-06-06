MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup anticipation in New York weighed down by drop-in pitch and slow outfield

The drop-in pitch kept the batters guessing and on occasions batting was hazardous, when deliveries rose out of turn to smash into the knuckles.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 18:24 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
India’s Rishabh Pant avoids a bouncer during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland.
India’s Rishabh Pant avoids a bouncer during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Rishabh Pant avoids a bouncer during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with Brendon McCullum’s swashbuckling unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008. It was the ultimate advertisement for a new and groundbreaking tournament.

On Wednesday, the Indian team and thousands of its fans arrived at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. A T20 World Cup game in “The Big Apple”. The chance to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars at their best. Anticipation was high.

As the venue emptied after India got the job done in quick time, there was an empty feeling. The grand occasion had fizzled out. This was not the ideal way to entice a new audience into a sport.

The bulk of the blame for this disappointment goes to the conditions - the pitch, and a slow outfield. Alarm bells went off in the previous encounter held here, when Sri Lanka was shot out for 77 against South Africa.

The script stayed the same when Ireland came in to bat. The drop-in pitch kept the batters guessing with variable bounce and big movement. The pacers also got extra carry when it landed on length.

On occasions, batting was even hazardous, when deliveries rose out of turn to smash into the knuckles and worse.

The fans at Nassau were waiting for a chance to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars at their best.
The fans at Nassau were waiting for a chance to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars at their best. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

The fans at Nassau were waiting for a chance to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other stars at their best. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

One could argue that 200-plus scores - racked up so regularly in the IPL - gets monotonous. But to get two sub-100 totals is a far worse proposition.

A few empty stands, perhaps down to the weekday morning start and inflated ticket prices on the reseller market, was an eyesore. In most parts of the world, the Indian team at a World Cup attracts nothing less than packed houses.

A bigger crowd will no doubt be present on Sunday, when arch rivals India and Pakistan face off. India will be wary of the immense threat posed by Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir. On a pitch which does all the work as long as you land it in good areas, this trio can be lethal.

The toss now becomes even more crucial, as confirmed by India batting coach Vikram Rathour. “I think the toss is crucial in conditions like these. Fortunately, we won the toss today so it was a great start, but you can’t control that. Even if we lose the toss and we have to bat first, we still need to find ways to deal with the situation and the pitch,” Rathour said in the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

For the sake of cricket in the USA, one hopes that the marquee affair comes down to skill and not the flip of a coin.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Ireland /

Shaheen Afridi /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Naseem Shah /

Mohammad Amir /

Vikram Rathour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait LIVE score, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Gurpreet makes crucial save from Abdulah shot
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup anticipation in New York weighed down by drop-in pitch and slow outfield
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 6: Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. Last game for Sunil Chhetri LIVE: India vs Kuwait, Talking points in Indian captain’s farewell game
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Tough to adjust to surface,’ says Ireland coach Heinrich Malan after big loss against India
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Tough to adjust to surface,’ says Ireland coach Heinrich Malan after big loss against India
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup anticipation in New York weighed down by drop-in pitch and slow outfield
    Ashwin Achal
  3. USA vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan faces United States in Dallas; predicted XI, line-ups, toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland banks on stalwarts to fire against newcomer Canada; Namibia eyes second win against Scotland
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India adept to deal with challenging New York pitch, says Rathour; Rohit gives fitness update
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Kuwait LIVE score, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Gurpreet makes crucial save from Abdulah shot
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup anticipation in New York weighed down by drop-in pitch and slow outfield
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 6: Elite Pro Basketball League announces launch of Collegiate Slam Showdown
    Team Sportstar
  4. Last game for Sunil Chhetri LIVE: India vs Kuwait, Talking points in Indian captain’s farewell game
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Tough to adjust to surface,’ says Ireland coach Heinrich Malan after big loss against India
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment