MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup diary: Cricket, curry and chaos!

From butter chicken in Rodney Bay to a hurricane after India’s T20 World Cup win, the Diary’s Caribbean ride was a whirlwind of flavours and emotions.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 13:26 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Click-worthy: The breathtaking views of the airports in transit helped ease the frustration of flight delays to some extent. 
Click-worthy: The breathtaking views of the airports in transit helped ease the frustration of flight delays to some extent.  | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya
infoIcon

Click-worthy: The breathtaking views of the airports in transit helped ease the frustration of flight delays to some extent.  | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

On the eve of India’s final T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia, the Diary had gone out for dinner with his Airbnb host at Rodney Bay. This lively area, filled with restaurants, bars, and hotels, caters almost exclusively to tourists.

After over two weeks into the tournament, the Diary craved Indian food, and Spice of India looked like the best place for a fulfilling North Indian meal. The naans were incredibly fresh, though the butter chicken gravy, despite being tasty, lacked that authentic kick.

ALSO READ
Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

On the drive back to the apartment, the Diary was checking the weather forecast for matchday when a youthful Rishi Kapoor’s voice suddenly implored, ‘Tumne kabhi kisi ko pyaar kiya? [Have you ever loved someone?]‘. Intrigued, the Diary turned to the apartment owner, Shiv, who confessed his enduring love for the legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar. “These days, much like the IPL ruining the game, Indian movie songs have massacred the joy of listening to music,” Shiv lamented. He is a purist at heart.

Bon appétit: Spice of India offered some delectable naans and a decent butter chicken curry. 
Bon appétit: Spice of India offered some delectable naans and a decent butter chicken curry.  | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya
lightbox-info

Bon appétit: Spice of India offered some delectable naans and a decent butter chicken curry.  | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

The next day, Rohit Sharma led the charge with a brilliant 92, securing India’s victory over Australia and extending its unbeaten run. This match also marked the end of the St. Lucia leg of the tournament.

As a farewell gift, the apartment owner presented the Diary with a $2 banknote. But this wasn’t just any $2 note — it was a tribute to the legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, featuring a picture of the former batting star. This commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The Diary was chuffed to bits as he took off for Trinidad for the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan.

ALSO READ
Sunil Gavaskar: With the bench strength India has, it can definitely win more titles

Rashid Khan’s men were no match for the ruthless Protean pacers as Aiden Markram and his team made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup final.

This 2$ commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Sir Viv Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.
This 2$ commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Sir Viv Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya
lightbox-info

This 2$ commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Sir Viv Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

The trip back to Barbados for the final wasn’t smooth. Flight connectivity in the Caribbean is often problematic, and the limited fleet of aircraft on each island struggled to handle the strain of a major tournament like the T20 World Cup.

The Diary learned this the hard way when what should have been a one-hour trip from Trinidad to Barbados turned into an all-day ordeal. However, the breathtaking views of the airports in transit helped ease the frustration to some extent.

At the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, under overcast skies, Rohit’s men clinched their second T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final. Celebrations erupted in the dressing room, even as a hurricane warning loomed large.

Hurricane Beryl, a formidable Category 4 storm, was expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night, with its centre projected to be approximately 80 miles off the south coast.

As the Indian team found itself stranded, the Diary chose to get out ahead of the storm instead of waiting for it to pass and risk getting stuck with a possible airport shutdown.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit’s Men in Blue leaves PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Foden defends under-fire Southgate, says players must step up
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup diary: Cricket, curry and chaos!
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: With the bench strength India has, it can definitely win more titles
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup diary: Cricket, curry and chaos!
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Sunil Gavaskar: With the bench strength India has, it can definitely win more titles
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup 2024-winning Team India arrives in New Delhi, receives rousing welcome
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Victorious Team India to be felicitated at Wankhede Stadium; open bus parade also planned
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: Rohit’s Men in Blue leaves PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi; Mumbai to host open bus parade
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Foden defends under-fire Southgate, says players must step up
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup diary: Cricket, curry and chaos!
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Sunil Gavaskar: With the bench strength India has, it can definitely win more titles
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment