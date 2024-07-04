T20 World Cup diary: Cricket, curry and chaos!

On the eve of India’s final T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Australia in St. Lucia, the Diary had gone out for dinner with his Airbnb host at Rodney Bay. This lively area, filled with restaurants, bars, and hotels, caters almost exclusively to tourists.

After over two weeks into the tournament, the Diary craved Indian food, and Spice of India looked like the best place for a fulfilling North Indian meal. The naans were incredibly fresh, though the butter chicken gravy, despite being tasty, lacked that authentic kick.

On the drive back to the apartment, the Diary was checking the weather forecast for matchday when a youthful Rishi Kapoor’s voice suddenly implored, ‘Tumne kabhi kisi ko pyaar kiya? [Have you ever loved someone?]‘. Intrigued, the Diary turned to the apartment owner, Shiv, who confessed his enduring love for the legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar. “These days, much like the IPL ruining the game, Indian movie songs have massacred the joy of listening to music,” Shiv lamented. He is a purist at heart.

Bon appétit: Spice of India offered some delectable naans and a decent butter chicken curry. | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

The next day, Rohit Sharma led the charge with a brilliant 92, securing India’s victory over Australia and extending its unbeaten run. This match also marked the end of the St. Lucia leg of the tournament.

As a farewell gift, the apartment owner presented the Diary with a $2 banknote. But this wasn’t just any $2 note — it was a tribute to the legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, featuring a picture of the former batting star. This commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

The Diary was chuffed to bits as he took off for Trinidad for the first semifinal between South Africa and Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan’s men were no match for the ruthless Protean pacers as Aiden Markram and his team made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup final.

This 2$ commemorative currency was launched in Antigua, Sir Viv Richards’ birthplace, during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. | Photo Credit: Ayan Acharya

The trip back to Barbados for the final wasn’t smooth. Flight connectivity in the Caribbean is often problematic, and the limited fleet of aircraft on each island struggled to handle the strain of a major tournament like the T20 World Cup.

The Diary learned this the hard way when what should have been a one-hour trip from Trinidad to Barbados turned into an all-day ordeal. However, the breathtaking views of the airports in transit helped ease the frustration to some extent.

At the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, under overcast skies, Rohit’s men clinched their second T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting final. Celebrations erupted in the dressing room, even as a hurricane warning loomed large.

Hurricane Beryl, a formidable Category 4 storm, was expected to pass by Barbados on Sunday night, with its centre projected to be approximately 80 miles off the south coast.

As the Indian team found itself stranded, the Diary chose to get out ahead of the storm instead of waiting for it to pass and risk getting stuck with a possible airport shutdown.