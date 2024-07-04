MagazineBuy Print

Indian captain Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup title to entire nation

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during the felicitation ceremony held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 21:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Suryakumar Yadav during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Suryakumar Yadav during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Rahul Dravid and Suryakumar Yadav during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma dedicated the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to the entire nation during the felicitation ceremony held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“This trophy is for the entire nation. Along with all the players who have represented the country, we want to dedicate it to our fans, who have waited for 11 years,” said Rohit.

India beat South Africa in the final last week in a last-over thriller, with Suryakumar Yadav’s acrobatic catch at the boundary line to dismiss David Miller proving to be the difference maker. Rohit was effusive in his praise for the effort from his teammate.

“I was standing at long on and Surya was long off. Hardik was bowling the final over. Hats off to him. How much ever runs you have, there is too much pressure.

The wind was blowing across and we wanted to keep it away from Miller. When it went up in the air, I thought it would go over. I am glad that it didn’t carry out of the ground. For Surya to take the catch was exceptional. He has practiced that a lot. To take that catch at the boundary line is a great effort,” added Rohit.

The Indian skipper also thanked the fans for their appreciation throughout the tournament. “Mumbai never disappoints. We got a solid reception. On behalf of the team, we would like to thank the fans. I am very very happy and relieved.”

