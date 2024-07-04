MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024, July 4 Updates: Djokovic leads Fearnley, Hurkacz retires, Murray in men’s doubles action later

Wimbledon 2024, July 4 Updates: Novak Djokovic faces local wildcard Jacob Fearnley before Iga Swiatek takes on Petra Martic in the second round on Centre Court on Thursday.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 18:55 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his second-round match against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon on Thursday.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his second-round match against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his second-round match against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Seven-time champion and second seed Novak Djokovic takes on local wildcard Jacob Fearnley in second round of men’s singles on the fourth day of Wimbledon 2024 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), London on Thursday.

Seventh-seed Hubert Hurkacz was forced to retire during his second-round match against Frenchman Arthur Fils after the Pole injured his knee during the tiebreaker in the fourth set.

In women’s singles, top seed Iga Swiatek takes on Croatia’s Petra Martic in the second round.

In what is set to be his final Wimbledon campaign, Andy Murray, along with his brother Jamie, will be in action in men’s doubles as the duo will face Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and John Peers in the first round in the final match of the day on Centre Court.

Here’s the full list of results (only singles) for day four of Wimbledon 2024:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Jacob Fearnley vs [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) - in progress

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Petra Martic (CRO)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on the  Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court No. 1

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [32] Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Harriet Dart (GBR) - in progress

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [28] Jack Draper (GBR) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Marcos Giron (USA) vs [4] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Court No. 2

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Arthur Fils (FRA) beat [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(2), 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 (9-8), retd.

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Gael Monfils (FRA) leads Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-6(5), 6-4, 5-5 - (To Be Finished) - Not before 5PM IST

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [10] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Laura Siegemund (GER)

Indians in action
Men’s Doubles, 1st Round
Court 6: [4] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Mate Pavic (CRO) beat N. Sriram Balaji (IND)/Luke Johnson (GBR) 6-4, 7-5
Court 9: Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) beat Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-4

Court No. 3

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [9] Alex De Minaur (AUS) beat Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2, 6-2, 7-5

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs [5] Jessica Pegula (USA) - in progress

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [Q] Dalma Galfi (HUN)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) vs [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Court No. 12

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [12] Madison Keys (USA) beat Yafan Wang (CHN) 6-2, 6-2

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Juncheng Shang (CHN) - in progress

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [WC] Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) vs [30] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) - Not before 9PM IST

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [13] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court No. 18

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [14] Daria Kasatkina beat [WC] Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) 6-0, 6-0

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Lloyd Harris (RSA) vs [14] Ben Shelton (USA) - in progress

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [15] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Elina Avanesyan vs [15] Liudmila Samsonova

Court No. 4

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 7-6(1), 6-3

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs [25] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - in progress

Men’s Singles, 1st Round - Roman Safiullin vs [26] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) - (Match to be completed) - Not before 5PM IST

Court No. 8

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [31] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) beat Katie Volynets (USA) 7-6(6), 7-6(5)

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Tomas Machac (CZE) vs Roman Safiullin - in progress

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) vs [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA)

Court No. 11

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS) - in progress

Court No. 14

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) beat Daria Saville (AUS) 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Flavio Cobolli (ITA) vs [24] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) - in progress

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [LL] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) vs Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Court No. 15

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) beat [27] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [20] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) beat Camila Osorio (COL) 3-0, retd.

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [17] Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova (CZE) - in progress

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Quentin Halys (FRA) vs [21] Karen Khachanov

Court No. 16

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Francisco Comesana (ARG) vs Adam Walton (AUS) - in progress

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [Q] Daria Snigur (UKR) vs [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - [23] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Bernarda Pera (USA)

Court No. 17

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Paula Badosa (ESP) beat Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round - Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER) - in progress

Women’s Singles, 2nd Round - Jule Niemeier (GER) vs [21] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

