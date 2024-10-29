MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Masters 2024: Rublev loses to Cerundolo in heated affair, local hope Mpetshi Perricard hits 28 aces

Facing Francisco Cerundolo in the second round at the indoor tournament, Andrey Rublev lost 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) after a match that lasted more than two hours.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 22:20 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Andrey Rublev reacts during the match against Francisco Cerundolo.
Andrey Rublev reacts during the match against Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andrey Rublev reacts during the match against Francisco Cerundolo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost two tiebreakers and his temper as his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals took a hit on Tuesday at the Paris Masters.

Facing Francisco Cerundolo in the second round at the indoor tournament, Rublev lost 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) after a match that lasted more than two hours. Rublev was so frustrated at one point in the second set that he smashed his racket against his left knee at least seven times in succession. Video footage showed the outburst left his knee bleeding.

The Russian player held the eighth and final qualifying place in the race for the season-ending ATP Finals and could be overtaken by rivals this week.

The ATP said that Taylor Fritz became the fifth player to qualify on Tuesday, making it to the season-ending tournament for the second time in the past three years. The indoor event gathering the top eight players of the season will take place in Turin, Italy, from Nov. 10-17.

Fritz joined Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev in the field.

Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Monday, citing a virus. The Italian player is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1. Sinner was the second high-profile player to pull out following seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

ALSO READ | Bopanna-Ebden pair clinches spot in ATP Finals

Earlier Tuesday, big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France hit 28 aces on his way to defeating Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fresh from winning the title in Basel, Mpetshi Perricard also had 13 double-faults but never dropped his serve against the 14th-seeded American player.

Mpetshi Perricard converted his sole break point to win his first match at a Masters 1000 tournament.

The Frenchman, who started the year ranked 200th, rose to a career-high ranking of No. 31 on Monday.

According to ATP statistics, Mpetshi Perricard has served 512 aces in just 27 matches this season. He will play Karen Khachanov or Christopher O’Connell in the second round.

On a good day for local players, Arthur Fils also progressed to the second round by edging Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 6-4. He’ll next take on Jan-Lennard Struff, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrey Rublev /

Francisco Cerundolo /

Paris Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal thrashes Basundhara Kings 4-0, gets first win of the season and under Bruzon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Lineups out soon; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Jai Bhagwan shines as Bengaluru Bulls beats Dabang Delhi 34-33; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev loses to Cerundolo in heated affair, local hope Mpetshi Perricard hits 28 aces
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev loses to Cerundolo in heated affair, local hope Mpetshi Perricard hits 28 aces
    AP
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws citing a virus
    AP
  3. Bopanna-Ebden pair clinches spot in ATP Finals
    PTI
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Muguruza says players excited to compete in season finale in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Tsitsipas beats Carballes Baena despite upset stomach, stays in contention for ATP finals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal thrashes Basundhara Kings 4-0, gets first win of the season and under Bruzon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Lineups out soon; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC champ Jon Jones agrees to anger management classes to resolve assault charge
    AP
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Jai Bhagwan shines as Bengaluru Bulls beats Dabang Delhi 34-33; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 32-32 tie
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev loses to Cerundolo in heated affair, local hope Mpetshi Perricard hits 28 aces
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment