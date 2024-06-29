MagazineBuy Print

Live

LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched

SUI v ITA: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Italy.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 21:23 IST

Team Sportstar
LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score
LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score
lightbox-info

LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Italy being played in Berlin.

  • June 29, 2024 21:22
    Who is the referee?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee of Switzerland vs Italy Round of 16 clash?

    Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of first round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between Switzerland and Italy in Berlin.

  • June 29, 2024 20:58
    Switzerland vs Italy: Last five matches

    12 Nov 2021: Italy 1-1 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup)

    05 Sep 2021: Switzerland 0-0 Italy (FIFA World Cup)

    16 Jun 2021: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (UEFA European Championship)

    05 Jun 2010: Switzerland 1-1 Italy (International Friendly)

    12 Aug 2009: Switzerland 0-0 Italy (International Friendly)

  • June 29, 2024 20:54
    Head-to-head record!

    Matches: 60

    Italy wins: 29

    Draws: 24

    Switzerland wins: 7

  • June 29, 2024 20:48
    El Shaarawy starts, but who is the seasoned winger?

    Euro 2024 round of 16: Who is Stephan El Shaarawy, starting in Italy vs Switzerland?

    The AS Roma forward is starting for Italy in the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • June 29, 2024 20:34
    Shaqiri benched!

    Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri no starting in Italy vs Switzerland?

    Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not playing in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash for Switzerland against Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • June 29, 2024 20:33
    Switzerland’s starting lineup!

    Sommer, Akanji, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguezm Vargas, Ndoye, Aebischer, Schar, Rieder

  • June 29, 2024 20:32
    Italy’s starting lineup!

    Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Cristante, Mancini, Bastoni, Barella, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Scamacca, Chiesa

  • June 29, 2024 20:10
    Where to watch?!

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

    The Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam

    Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 29, 2024 20:05
    Preview!

    SUI vs ITA, Euro 2024: Familiarity but no fear for Switzerland against Italy

    Italy and Switzerland have met 61 times, the most common opponent for each country and while the Swiss have beaten the Italians only eight times, most recently in 1993, they have impressed more in Germany.

Related Topics

Switzerland /

Italy /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

