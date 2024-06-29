- June 29, 2024 20:58Switzerland vs Italy: Last five matches
12 Nov 2021: Italy 1-1 Switzerland (FIFA World Cup)
05 Sep 2021: Switzerland 0-0 Italy (FIFA World Cup)
16 Jun 2021: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (UEFA European Championship)
05 Jun 2010: Switzerland 1-1 Italy (International Friendly)
12 Aug 2009: Switzerland 0-0 Italy (International Friendly)
- June 29, 2024 20:54Head-to-head record!
Matches: 60
Italy wins: 29
Draws: 24
Switzerland wins: 7
- June 29, 2024 20:33Switzerland’s starting lineup!
Sommer, Akanji, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguezm Vargas, Ndoye, Aebischer, Schar, Rieder
- June 29, 2024 20:32Italy’s starting lineup!
Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Darmian, Cristante, Mancini, Bastoni, Barella, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Scamacca, Chiesa
- June 29, 2024 20:10Where to watch?!
Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 29, 2024 20:05Preview!
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 148/4; Kohli hits fifty as India eyes big finish
- Canada vs Chile, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record ahead of CAN v CHI Group A match
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched
- Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained; How many cautions before a player is suspended in Euros?
- IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 134/4; Kohli scores fifty, Dube begins attack
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE