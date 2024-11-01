Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face off against city rival Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be looking to bounce back from its shocking exit from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun.
It was a game to forget for the Portuguese forward as he missed a penalty to level thing up, deep in stoppage time.
Al Hilal, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal of the competition after beating Al Tai 4-1. The Jorge Jesus-led side will be motivated by the return of Neymar Jr, who featured in Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE club Al Ain.
Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, but Al Hilal is at the top with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games while Al Nassr is third in the table with five wins and three draws.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr: Bento, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Ayman, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Hilal: Bounou, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia to tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, one ODI during January-February 2025
- India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 2: AUS A 195 all out, Sudharsan-Padikkal combine for 100-run stand
- IND vs NZ Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: New Zealand 81/3; Washington removes Latham, Rachin in quick succession
- Chennai Super Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
- Mumbai Indians squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE