Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match to be played at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will face off against city rival Al Hilal in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash at the Al Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will be looking to bounce back from its shocking exit from the King Cup of Champions Round of 16, losing 1-0 to Al Taawoun.

It was a game to forget for the Portuguese forward as he missed a penalty to level thing up, deep in stoppage time.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, advanced to the quarterfinal of the competition after beating Al Tai 4-1. The Jorge Jesus-led side will be motivated by the return of Neymar Jr, who featured in Al Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite match against UAE club Al Ain.

Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far, but Al Hilal is at the top with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games while Al Nassr is third in the table with five wins and three draws.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Bento, Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Laporte, Al-Najdi, Ayman, Brozovic, Otavio, Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Hilal: Bounou, Cancelo, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi, Kanno, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Leonardo, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 1 at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

