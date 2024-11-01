MagazineBuy Print

Chennai Super Kings squad before IPL Mega Auction: Full players list with retention price

CSK players list 2025 updated: Here’s the full Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of this year’s IPL Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 11:20 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
CSK has retained MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped player’.
CSK has retained MS Dhoni as an 'uncapped player'. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

CSK has retained MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped player’. | Photo Credit: PTI

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player for a cost of only Rs 4 crore.

This became possible due to the revival of an old IPL rule, which was initially discontinued in 2021, allowing Indian players who haven’t represented India internationally in the last five years to be classified as uncapped.

Chennai Super Kings Full Team so far
- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore)
- Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore)
- Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore)
- Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore)
- MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

