MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player for a cost of only Rs 4 crore.
This became possible due to the revival of an old IPL rule, which was initially discontinued in 2021, allowing Indian players who haven’t represented India internationally in the last five years to be classified as uncapped.
Chennai Super Kings Full Team so far
