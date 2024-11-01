MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025 Retention: All 10 teams purse and RTMs left for mega auction

IPL 2025 Retention Recap: Here’s a breakdown of each franchise’s spending on player retentions, along with their remaining purse and Right to Match (RTM) cards as they gear up for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Published : Nov 01, 2024 10:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been retained by CSK and RCB, respectively.
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been retained by CSK and RCB, respectively. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been retained by CSK and RCB, respectively. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The 10 IPL franchises have announced their retention list ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season.

Hardik Pandya will continue as captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, with Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the franchise’s highest-paid retention for the first time. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player, costing only Rs 4 crore from CSK’s purse.

Meanwhile, RCB has retained only three players, the second fewest among the team teams after Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli will continue to feature for RCB after being retained for Rs 21 crore.

Here’s a look at each team’s spending on retentions, their remaining purse, and the number of RTM cards available as they head into the mega auction.

