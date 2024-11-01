The 10 IPL franchises have announced their retention list ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season.

Hardik Pandya will continue as captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, with Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the franchise’s highest-paid retention for the first time. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player, costing only Rs 4 crore from CSK’s purse.

Meanwhile, RCB has retained only three players, the second fewest among the team teams after Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli will continue to feature for RCB after being retained for Rs 21 crore.

Here’s a look at each team’s spending on retentions, their remaining purse, and the number of RTM cards available as they head into the mega auction.