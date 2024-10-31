MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA aims for equal access to football for girls in 90% schools by 2028

The four-year strategy’s targets include the delivery of 4,000 new grass pitches and 300 additional 3G pitches and to increase the number of female match officials at all levels of the game by over 1,500.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 12:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England players warming up before the friendly match against Germany at the Wembley Stadium.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England players warming up before the friendly match against Germany at the Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: England players warming up before the friendly match against Germany at the Wembley Stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Football Association (FA) wants to achieve equal access to soccer for girls in 90% of schools by 2028 and boost the number of female coaches in the game as part of its new strategy to grow women’s football, England’s governing body said on Thursday.

“We have identified challenges that need to be met head-on and opportunities which could transform our game,” CEO Mark Bullingham said in a statement. “The result is a focused strategy with clear targets.”

The four-year strategy’s targets include the delivery of 4,000 new grass pitches and 300 additional 3G pitches. It also aims to increase the number of female match officials at all levels of the game by over 1,500.

The FA’s previous strategy oversaw the men’s and women’s national teams reaching four major finals and the delivery of 6,500 grass pitches, along with a significant growth of commercial interest in the Women’s Super League.

The new strategy was launched a day after UEFA pledged to invest one billion euros over the next six years to develop women’s football.

Related stories

Related Topics

Football Association /

FA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA aims for equal access to football for girls in 90% schools by 2028
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A loses three; Webster, McSweeney rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul scores fifty, Bangladesh 137 for 8 at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. League Cup 2024-25: Manchester City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers beat Yankees in Game 5, win World Series
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FA aims for equal access to football for girls in 90% schools by 2028
    Reuters
  2. League Cup 2024-25: Manchester City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Girma scores brace for USA in 3-0 friendly win over Argentina
    AP
  4. CONCACAF Gold Cup final to be played at Houston’s NRG Stadium on July 6
    AP
  5. Australia confirms 16 teams for new second-tier league
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FA aims for equal access to football for girls in 90% schools by 2028
    Reuters
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test Day 1: IND A 107 all out; AUS A loses three; Webster, McSweeney rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Mominul scores fifty, Bangladesh 137 for 8 at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  4. League Cup 2024-25: Manchester City in trouble as injury list lengthens, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers beat Yankees in Game 5, win World Series
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment