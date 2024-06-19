It was a nervous wait for the USA cricket team. The start of a crucial Group A match against Ireland at Lauderhill was delayed due to a wet outfield. Then the rain came down hard, bringing relief and joy.

The washed-out encounter was enough to give co-host USA a spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The minnows are the toast of the tournament — a most unexpected success story made possible by immigrant dreams that has captured the attention of mainstream media and the public in the country.

The average American has every reason to be proud. The squad has a distinct desi flavour — no less than seven members have their roots in India.

The rest of the team has cricketers from Pakistan (Ali Khan) and the West Indies. Ali, especially, has made a remarkable impact, taking crucial wickets in this tournament. He was also instrumental in the team’s series win against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup.

Ali Khan of USA celebrates the dismissing of Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in New York. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Among the Indian-origin cricketers, a true star has emerged. Saurabh Netravalkar captured headlines back home when he bowled a tight Super Over to stun Pakistan in a group stage match in Grand Prairie (Texas). The win over Pakistan shocked the world and contributed significantly to the two-time World T20 champion’s early exit from the tournament.

Like many others in the USA team, Netravalkar earned his cricket stripes in India. The left-arm fast bowler from Mumbai represented India in the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, playing alongside K.L. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Netravalkar, as part of the Indian under-19 cricket team for Australia tour, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre/The Hindu

However, gaining a spot in the Mumbai team proved to be a tough task. The strong Mumbai unit had stalwarts like Zaheer Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Ajit Agarkar, which meant that Netravalkar could manage just one First-Class cap.

A disappointed Netravalkar gave up on his cricket dreams and moved to the USA to pursue a Master’s degree. But at a local match, he caught the attention of Pubudu Dassanayake, the USA’s national team coach.

This was a turning point, as Netravalkar worked his way into the USA team. Now, on the grand stage of the World Cup, he is making the most of his second innings. Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

Netralvakar, celebrates the wicket of India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the World Cup match between India and USA in New York. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu

After his heroics against Pakistan, Netravalkar got the chance to face-off against some of his old friends in the Indian team. He made the perfect start, nicking off Virat Kohli for a golden duck. Rohit Sharma, his senior at Mumbai, was his next victim. USA lost, but the cult status of Netravalkar grew.

“It is all happening very fast. I’m still digesting it. I’m glad we have done well,” Netravalkar said. “Personally, I love doing both. I love my job at Oracle, and I love this sport. I am blessed that I can do what I love for most of the day,” Netravalkar said.

After the India match, the 32-year-old caught up with Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. “We joked around like the old days,” the soft-spoken Netravalkar said.

The redemption song continues with another Mumbai cricketer, Harmeet Singh. The left-arm spinner was considered the next big thing when he turned heads with his classical bowling in the India under-19 setup. He made his First-Class debut for Mumbai at the age of 17, playing with Rohit, Ajit Agarkar, Wasim Jaffer, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Harmeet also featured for Rajasthan Royals under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. Off-the-field issues, however, stopped his progress. Harmeet was dragged into the IPL spot-fixing controversy, even though there was no evidence pointing to his involvement.

Harmeet Singh in action for USA against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu

In 2017, he faced trouble after driving his car onto the Andheri railway station platform. Harmeet said that he mistook the route as the way to his home — a version that was accepted by the police.

On the field, his performances suffered. He lost his spot in the Mumbai team and opted to turn up for Tripura. In 2020, he accepted an offer from USA Cricket, which was looking to recruit overseas cricketers. The 31-year-old has gone from strength to strength since, playing a crucial role in the USA’s recent wins over Canada and Bangladesh.

Take the case of Nosthush Kenjige, who did his schooling in Ooty before moving to Bengaluru to further his cricket ambitions. Kenjige only made it to the KSCA first division league, so he thought it best to move to the USA and find work.

Nosthush Kenjige picked the most wickets for USA as it beat Pakistan in what was the biggest upset of T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“But cricket took me back,” Kenjige said in a media interaction in Bengaluru, where he trained before leaving for World Cup duty. From leaving India without a First-Class cap, Kenjige struck gold in the Pakistan outing with three big wickets.

Then there is the captain, Monank Patel. Born in Anand (Gujarat), Monank represented the state in junior cricket. He later settled in New Jersey and made his debut for the USA in 2019. Monank will be disappointed that an untimely injury forced him to sit out of a World Cup game against India.

Milind Kumar is also waiting in the wings. The experienced batter plied his trade for Delhi and Sikkim in the domestic circuit and was also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils squad. The batter was unable to get a game in the IPL. Milind is a class act in the USA side but has not been able to find a place in the eleven so far.

Born in Anand (Gujarat), captain Monank Patel represented the state in junior cricket. He later settled in New Jersey and made his debut for the USA in 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

These men may not have made the highest grade at home, but they are proof that life offers a second chance. Netravalkar said it best when asked to describe his journey.

“If you love doing something, plant the seed and water it. It might bloom late, but if you are on the right track, it will happen. True hard work never goes to waste,” Netravalkar said.

The American dream is alive and well. Now it is time for this group to go even higher with a few standout shows in the Super 8 stage. It will not be easy, as the USA is slotted with England, South Africa and the West Indies. But again, this side has already shown that it is no pushover.