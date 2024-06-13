MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar reminisces incredible journey, U-19 days with Rohit, Suryakumar

Once a promising India Under-19 and Mumbai cricketer, the left-arm pacer, turning out for USA, nicked off superstar Virat Kohli for a golden duck, and took out India captain Rohit Sharma. 

Published : Jun 13, 2024 10:56 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates the dismissal of India’s Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup match between India and USA.
Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates the dismissal of India’s Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup match between India and USA. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates the dismissal of India’s Rohit Sharma during the T20 World Cup match between India and USA. | Photo Credit: K R DEEPAK/The Hindu

Saurabh Netravalkar is the ideal candidate for an Instagram reel with uplifting background music and a motivational ‘Never give up on your dreams’ storyline.

Once a promising India Under-19 and Mumbai cricketer, Netravalkar said goodbye to his cricket ambitions and moved to the USA to pursue a masters degree.

On Wednesday, turning out for USA, the left-arm pacer nicked off superstar Virat Kohli for a golden duck. In his next over, he took out India captain Rohit Sharma. All this is a World Cup encounter in the Big Apple.

The 32-year-old is an inspiration for the common man with big aspirations. “If you love doing something, plant the seed and water it. It might bloom late, but if you are on the right track, it will happen. True hard work never goes to waste,” Netravalkar said.

ALSO READ | Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification

Netravalkar understandably finds it tough to describe his incredible journey. “My journey is one of ups and downs. I had to take a practical call at the time to move out of India.

“I could not make it big in Indian cricket, simply because of all the competition there. I got a good scholarship offer at a top university here (Cornell University), so I moved. I’m glad that God gave me another chance to play cricket again,” Netravalkar said on Wednesday.

Netravalkar also holds a steady job at Oracle, which has made him a cult hero in the corporate world. “I love my job at Oracle, and I love to enter the cricket field and bowl. I am blessed that I get to do what I love.

“Everyone at Oracle has been very supportive. There has been an outpouring of love from my colleagues. I wish I could thank everyone in person,” the soft-spoken pacer said.

After the match, Netravalkar spent time chatting with his old mates Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. “Surya and I reminisced about old times. We played together in age-group cricket. We carried off from where we left with jokes from those times.

“I also spoke to Rohit. He is my senior. I have played with him in Mumbai, and bowled to him in the nets. I have not played with Virat, but he acknowledged the USA team for our performance,” Netravalkar.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

USA /

Saurabh Netravalkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar reminisces incredible journey, U-19 days with Rohit, Suryakumar
    Ashwin Achal
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: The plan was to take the game deep, says Shivam Dube
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs NED predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar reminisces incredible journey, U-19 days with Rohit, Suryakumar
    Ashwin Achal
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: The plan was to take the game deep, says Shivam Dube
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs NED predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Heavy rains put India vs Canada match in doubt
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar reminisces incredible journey, U-19 days with Rohit, Suryakumar
    Ashwin Achal
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: The plan was to take the game deep, says Shivam Dube
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Bangladesh vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs NED predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Super Eight scenarios explained; Can NZ still qualify from group stage?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Petr Sevcik replaces injured Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment