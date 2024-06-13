USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar reminisces incredible journey, U-19 days with Rohit, Suryakumar

Saurabh Netravalkar is the ideal candidate for an Instagram reel with uplifting background music and a motivational ‘Never give up on your dreams’ storyline.

Once a promising India Under-19 and Mumbai cricketer, Netravalkar said goodbye to his cricket ambitions and moved to the USA to pursue a masters degree.

On Wednesday, turning out for USA, the left-arm pacer nicked off superstar Virat Kohli for a golden duck. In his next over, he took out India captain Rohit Sharma. All this is a World Cup encounter in the Big Apple.

The 32-year-old is an inspiration for the common man with big aspirations. “If you love doing something, plant the seed and water it. It might bloom late, but if you are on the right track, it will happen. True hard work never goes to waste,” Netravalkar said.

Netravalkar understandably finds it tough to describe his incredible journey. “My journey is one of ups and downs. I had to take a practical call at the time to move out of India.

“I could not make it big in Indian cricket, simply because of all the competition there. I got a good scholarship offer at a top university here (Cornell University), so I moved. I’m glad that God gave me another chance to play cricket again,” Netravalkar said on Wednesday.

Netravalkar also holds a steady job at Oracle, which has made him a cult hero in the corporate world. “I love my job at Oracle, and I love to enter the cricket field and bowl. I am blessed that I get to do what I love.

“Everyone at Oracle has been very supportive. There has been an outpouring of love from my colleagues. I wish I could thank everyone in person,” the soft-spoken pacer said.

After the match, Netravalkar spent time chatting with his old mates Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. “Surya and I reminisced about old times. We played together in age-group cricket. We carried off from where we left with jokes from those times.

“I also spoke to Rohit. He is my senior. I have played with him in Mumbai, and bowled to him in the nets. I have not played with Virat, but he acknowledged the USA team for our performance,” Netravalkar.