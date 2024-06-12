USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep and Co. deflate United States as India confirms Super 8 qualification

India booked a spot in the Super 8 with a seven-wicket over USA in its Group ‘A’ ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. The two points did not come easy, as a gritty USA made India sweat.

India remained unbeaten in three matches, while USA suffered a first loss.

USA set India a target of 111 on a tricky pitch. India lost openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply and fell to 15 for two. When Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 18 by a ball which scooted along the surface, there were a few nervous faces in the India camp.

Suryakumar Yadav (50 n.o., 49b, 2x4, 2x6) and Shivam Dube (31 n.o., 35b, 1x4, 1x6) bailed India out. Dube struggled to middle it for a large part of his stay until he was finally able to break free with a six off Corey Anderson in the 15th over.

AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS INDIA HIGHLIGHTS

Suryakumar, who had failed to get among the runs in the previous two outings, played an exceptional hand. He shelved the big shots, preferring instead to take a more conservative approach. It was only when the required rate threatened to reach eight an over did he swing his arms.

USA suffered greatly when it was penalised five runs at the end of the 15th over. Umpire Paul Reiffel imposed the punishment as USA took more than the allowed time between overs three times. This freebie eased the load off India considerably.

It did not help that Saurabh Netravalkar dropped Suryakumar when the batter was on 22.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s decision to field first paid instant dividend, as Arshdeep rattled USA with two wickets in the first over.

ALSO READ | USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India qualifies for Super 8 after beating United States

It was curtains for Shayan Jahangir in the opening delivery of the match. Jahangir, who replaced an injured Monank Patel in the eleven, was trapped leg-before on the crease by Arshdeep. Andries Gous did not last long either, splicing a pull to mid-off.

At three for two, USA was in danger of winding up early. Steven Taylor and skipper Aaron Jones dug in, determined to see off the new ball.

Jones gained one maximum, when he hooked Siraj into the stands. When Jones tried a repeat act off Hardik Pandya, the ball landed in the hands of Siraj at deep fine-leg.

Taylor got his scoring opportunities when seamer Shivam Dube offered long hops.

Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4, 1x6) built his innings well. Nitish, a former Canada captain, started by nudging it around and taking the quick singles. When he got his eye in, he took on Pandya.

Nitish was going great guns, pushing USA towards to the 140-mark. A fine catch by Siraj, however, saved India the blushes. Siraj settled under the swirling skier at deep backward square-leg, and grabbed the ball just inside the rope.