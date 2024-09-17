MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash

It was a nervy start for the Saudi side with goalkeeper Bento’s misplaced pass going straight to Bassam Shakir but luckily for Al Nassr, Mohamed Simakan managed to block the Al Shorta midfielder’s shot.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 00:55 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr’s Sadio Mane in action in the Asian Champions League.
Al Nassr’s Sadio Mane in action in the Asian Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Sadio Mane in action in the Asian Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Missing Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte, Al Nassr found the going tough at Al-Madina International Stadium and in the end, had to settle for a point.

It was a nervy start for the Saudi side with goalkeeper Bento’s misplaced pass going straight to Bassam Shakir but luckily for Al Nassr, Mohamed Simakan managed to block the Al Shorta midfielder’s shot.

Luis Castro’s men recovered to strike the first blow in the 14th minute after Sultan Al Ghannam latched onto Otavio’s delightful pass, with the Al Nassr captain calmly picking his spot in the bottom corner.

The home side found its way back into the game in the 24th minute when Mohammed Dawood benefited from a mix-up between Simakan and Salem Al Nadji to plant a precise shot into the top corner.

Al Shorta was then awarded a penalty in the 40th minute after Simakan blocked Dawood’s run, however, it was changed to a free-kick after a VAR check deemed the infringement occurred outside the box.

Al Nassr started the better of the two sides in the second half, a first-time pass from Sadio Mane in the 50th minute found Anderson Taslica in space and the Brazilian’s shot required a fingertip save from Ahmed Basil.

ALSO READ | Man United team news for Carabao Cup: Shaw out of Barnsley clash, De Ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui available

Talisca again caused concern to Al Shorta’s defence when his powerful long range shot took a deflection off Abdurazzaq Qasim to leave Basil stranded, only for the ball to sail narrowly wide.

Despite being on the back foot and forced to defend in numbers, Al Shorta did well to deny further opportunities for Al Nassr to start their campaign with a solid point.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25 /

Al Shorta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Shorta highlights, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 1-1 SHR; Ghannam and Daoud score in close draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United team news for Carabao Cup: Shaw out of Barnsley clash, De Ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui available
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again
    Abhishek Saini
  5. ISL 2024-25: Super-sub Alaeddine Ajaraie helps NorthEast United beat Mohammedan Sporting
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Man United team news for Carabao Cup: Shaw out of Barnsley clash, De Ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui available
    Reuters
  3. WSL 2024: Chelsea’s Ingle suffers ACL injury ahead of new season
    Reuters
  4. African Nations Championships 2025 to be held from February 1 to 28, will be precursor of AFCON
    AFP
  5. Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr and Al Shorta settled for a draw in AFC Champions League Elite opening clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Shorta highlights, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 1-1 SHR; Ghannam and Daoud score in close draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man United team news for Carabao Cup: Shaw out of Barnsley clash, De Ligt, Lisandro, Mazraoui available
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: Sai Sudharsan, on a First-Class grind, hopes to make it to the Indian team again
    Abhishek Saini
  5. ISL 2024-25: Super-sub Alaeddine Ajaraie helps NorthEast United beat Mohammedan Sporting
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment