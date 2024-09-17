MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: 19-year-old Yildiz breaks Del Piero’s record with first goal for Juventus

Yildiz dribbled into the left side of the box and curled in a long shot off the far, top corner of the goal frame to become Juventus’ youngest scorer in his first match in Europe’s top club competition.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 23:32 IST , TURIN, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus FC and PSV Eindhoven.
Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus FC and PSV Eindhoven. | Photo Credit: AFP
Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus FC and PSV Eindhoven. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus’ 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz scored the first goal of the revamped Champions League on Tuesday. And what a goal it was.

Yildiz dribbled into the left side of the box and curled in a long shot off the far, top corner of the goal frame to become Juventus’ youngest scorer in his first match in Europe’s top club competition.

At 19 years and 136 days, Yildiz broke the club record that Alessandro Del Piero established when he scored at 20 years and 308 days against Borussia Dortmund in September 1995.

With a goal reminiscent of the way Del Piero used to score, it seemed fitting that the Turkey winger was wearing the same No. 10 that Del Piero wore for Juventus.

Yildiz’s goal came 21 minutes into Juve’s game against PSV Eindhoven.

Aston Villa was visiting Young Boys in the other early match of the new league phase, which features all 36 teams ranked from top to bottom in a single standings that finishes in January.

