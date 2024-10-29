MagazineBuy Print

No ‘elite group’ behind Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win, says Man City boss Guardiola

Rodri, 28 received the trophy after helping City win a fourth consecutive Premier League title and also starring in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 19:24 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE - Manchester City’s Rodri with manager Pep Guardiola... | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE - Manchester City’s Rodri with manager Pep Guardiola... | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pep Guardiola insisted Tuesday that Rodri was a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or, insisting no “elite group” had decided the Manchester City midfielder should be crowned the world’s best footballer.

Real Madrid’s Liga and Champions League double winner Vinicius Junior had been the favourite to collect the trophy.

But hours before Monday’s awards ceremony in Paris, the Spanish giant announced its delegation would not attend because of what it perceived as a snub of Vinicius.

City manager Guardiola, speaking Tuesday at a press conference before his side’s League Cup tie against Tottenham, was delighted by Rodri’s success.

“What can I say?,” said the Spaniard. “First, to congratulate him and all his family and their friends, it’s incredible news for him and for all of us.”

ALSO READ: Wenger to lead FIFA task force on player welfare

Rodri suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September, ruling him out for the season.

Guardiola added: “Us at Manchester City are so proud of him. We are so proud to share it with him and hopefully, it can give him the energy to recover well for next season.”

As for Real’s decision to boycott the awards ceremony, even though they were named men’s team of the year, Guardiola said: “It’s up to them. If they want to congratulate, that’s fine. If not, that’s fine. Last season, Erling (Haaland) won the treble with more than 50 goals.

“I said to him just being there, he should be so, so happy, and I said the same to Rodri.

“Last season, Erling should win, yes. Should (eventual winner Lionel) Messi have won? Yes. It doesn’t matter.

“Should it be Vinicius? Maybe. It’s not an elite group, it’s journalists who vote.

“In the last decade, Spanish football has made such a difference, won a World Cup, Euros, and (Spanish players) weren’t able to win this award,” added the former Barcelona player and manager.

The men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or winners are chosen from the shortlist by an international jury of 100 specialist journalists.

The organisers, the Amaury group, which owns the L’Equipe sports daily and France Football magazine, insisted that “no player or club” knew in advance who had won.

