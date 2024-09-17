MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Lopez adds to Barcelona’s injury woes after setback in training

The La Liga leaders are without new signing Dani Olmo, and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal, as well as defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 22:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Fermin Lopez during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF.
FILE PHOTO: Fermin Lopez during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fermin Lopez during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Injuries at Barcelona are showing no signs of easing after midfielder Fermin Lopez suffered a new muscular problem in his right thigh while training on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who was part of the Spain squad that won the European Championships in July and collected a gold medal with the Under-23s at the Paris 2024 Olympics, had suffered a left hamstring injury earlier in September.

He is expected to be out for around three weeks, Barcelona said. Lopez has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 45 appearances for the Catalans.

The La Liga leaders are without new signing Dani Olmo, who is sidelined for up to five weeks with a right hamstring injury, and fellow midfielders Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal, as well as defenders Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.

Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona has made a perfect start to the season, with five wins from five games putting them top of the La Liga standings, four points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.

Barca travel to French club Monaco for their Champions League opener on Thursday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Spain /

European Championships /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Lopez adds to Barcelona’s injury woes after setback in training
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India dominate open and women’s sections after six rounds in Budapest
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Better late than never, Pratham Singh checking all boxes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Murray nets stoppage time winner as Jamshedpur FC beats FC Goa 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. La Liga: Lopez adds to Barcelona’s injury woes after setback in training
    Reuters
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
  3. Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse
    Reuters
  4. League Cup: Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou underlines second-season claim ahead of Coventry tie
    Reuters
  5. Runner-up Yokohama thrashed 7-3 by debutant Gwangju FC in AFC Champions League goal fest
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Lopez adds to Barcelona’s injury woes after setback in training
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: India dominate open and women’s sections after six rounds in Budapest
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Better late than never, Pratham Singh checking all boxes
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ISL 2024-25: Murray nets stoppage time winner as Jamshedpur FC beats FC Goa 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment