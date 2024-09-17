Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse

Anthony Taylor will not referee a Premier League match this weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media following Chelsea’s 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, with the English top flight now investigating.

The 45-year-old issued a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards during Saturday’s clash, eight of them to Chelsea players.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal players unfazed by Haaland’s relentless form, says Jorginho

A spokesperson for the referees’ body, PGMOL, told Reuters on Tuesday that Taylor would act as the fourth official on two occasions this weekend after he was subjected to abuse on social media.

He will officiate when Southampton host Ipswich on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday.