MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse

The 45-year-old issued a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards during Saturday’s clash, eight of them to Chelsea players.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 21:33 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea.
Referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Taylor will not referee a Premier League match this weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media following Chelsea’s 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, with the English top flight now investigating.

The 45-year-old issued a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards during Saturday’s clash, eight of them to Chelsea players.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal players unfazed by Haaland’s relentless form, says Jorginho

A spokesperson for the referees’ body, PGMOL, told Reuters on Tuesday that Taylor would act as the fourth official on two occasions this weekend after he was subjected to abuse on social media.

He will officiate when Southampton host Ipswich on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Anthony Taylor /

Chelsea /

Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Zampa set to play 100th ODI but may never play Test cricket for Australia
    AP
  4. Davis Cup: AITA suggests Sumit Nagal might have deliberately missed Sweden tie
    PTI
  5. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse
    Reuters
  3. League Cup: Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou underlines second-season claim ahead of Coventry tie
    Reuters
  4. Runner-up Yokohama thrashed 7-3 by debutant Gwangju FC in AFC Champions League goal fest
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Zampa set to play 100th ODI but may never play Test cricket for Australia
    AP
  4. Davis Cup: AITA suggests Sumit Nagal might have deliberately missed Sweden tie
    PTI
  5. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment