Anthony Taylor will not referee a Premier League match this weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media following Chelsea’s 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, with the English top flight now investigating.
The 45-year-old issued a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards during Saturday’s clash, eight of them to Chelsea players.
ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal players unfazed by Haaland’s relentless form, says Jorginho
A spokesperson for the referees’ body, PGMOL, told Reuters on Tuesday that Taylor would act as the fourth official on two occasions this weekend after he was subjected to abuse on social media.
He will officiate when Southampton host Ipswich on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr announces departure of coach Luis Castro
- Premier League: Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse
- ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Zampa set to play 100th ODI but may never play Test cricket for Australia
- Davis Cup: AITA suggests Sumit Nagal might have deliberately missed Sweden tie
- UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE