MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola

Inter Milan vs Man City: The match is a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, which City won 1-0 — thanks to a goal from Rodri — to become European champion for the first time.

Published : Sep 17, 2024 20:08 IST , MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - 2 MINS READ

AP
Haaland scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund. 
Haaland scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.  | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Haaland scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

With Erling Haaland on the verge of an extraordinarily quick scoring milestone, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows he cannot expect too much more from his star striker.

Guardiola doesn’t think he’ll need to.

“The experience of playing game after game, they will improve,” Guardiola said of Haaland’s scoring numbers.

The Norway international has 99 goals in 103 games for City since joining in the summer of 2022. The 100th strike could come against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“The more games he plays for this club, he will be a better player,” Guardiola said. “And in a natural way. Not because we did something special or he practices something special, just a natural way.”

Haaland scored 52 times in 53 games in all competitions in his first season after arriving from Borussia Dortmund. That amazed Guardiola, because he said Haaland had muscular problems in the first few months and he “struggled a bit.”

This season, Guardiola continued, Haaland is free of injury and mentally fresh after having the summer off because Norway didn’t qualify for the European Championship.

By following up back-to-back hat tricks with two goals against Brentford in a 2-1 win in the English Premier League on Saturday, Haaland has nine goals in his opening four games of the season.

“I don’t expect every single game he scores three, two, three, two goals,” Guardiola said. “The moment it happens, it’s not a problem because I know the quality is there.

“But the difference to last season is he’s good, no problems, and when a player has that feeling, he can perform his best.”

Wednesday’s match is a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final, which City won 1-0 — thanks to a second-half goal from Rodri — to become European champion for the first time.

Guardiola said he watched the game back for the first time on Monday but won’t use it as a motivational tool for his players.

“About the inspiration and emotions, I’m so cold on that,” he said. “This is the first of eight games in the group stage. Tactically we just need to be present.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Erling Haaland /

Inter Milan /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
  2. PSG starts Champions League without a Galactico but seemingly better equipped to succeed
    AP
  3. WFI president urges CWG Federation to retain wrestling in Commonwealth Games 2026
    PTI
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India dominate open and women’s sections after five rounds in Budapest
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND vs CHN: India beats China to retain Asian Champions Trophy title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
  2. PSG starts Champions League without a Galactico but seemingly better equipped to succeed
    AP
  3. ‘Players have to fight for positions,’ says Ten Hag on Antony’s lack of game time
    Reuters
  4. Cyprus football violence: Govt pushes for blanket away-fan ban, FA remains unmoved
    AP
  5. ‘Nobody asks players what they think’: Liverpool’s Alisson hits out at congested schedule
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: Haaland can ‘perform at his best’ as Man City stars looks for 100th goal, says Guardiola
    AP
  2. PSG starts Champions League without a Galactico but seemingly better equipped to succeed
    AP
  3. WFI president urges CWG Federation to retain wrestling in Commonwealth Games 2026
    PTI
  4. Chess Olympiad 2024: India dominate open and women’s sections after five rounds in Budapest
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IND vs CHN: India beats China to retain Asian Champions Trophy title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment