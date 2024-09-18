MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan begins Asian campaign with a goalless draw against Ravshan Kulob

Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities as it opened its AFC Champions League 2 campaign with a goalless draw against Ravshan Kulob.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 21:41 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose tries to keep control off the ball against a player from Ravshan Kulob in their AFC Champions League 2 match in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose tries to keep control off the ball against a player from Ravshan Kulob in their AFC Champions League 2 match in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AFC Media
Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Subhasish Bose tries to keep control off the ball against a player from Ravshan Kulob in their AFC Champions League 2 match in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: AFC Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant failed to convert several late opportunities before being held to a goalless draw by the visiting FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the opening Group A match of AFC Champions League Two at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The opening session did not produce much on the attack front as the Mohun Bagan fielder a side that seemed to be derived mostly from the bench.

With the tournament regulations putting no limit on the number of foreigners, Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina chose to try three of his imports while resting many who started in the Indian Super League 11 opener against Mumbai City FC on Friday.

Mohun Bagan had the first opportunity in the 19th minute when Dimitri Petratos was released unmarked on top of Ravshan’s box by Manvir Singh. The Australian forward delayed his attempt allowing the opposition defense to make a successful block.

Petratos’ (right) delay in shooting saw Mohun Bagan lose an opportunity as Ravshan eventually cleared the ball.
Petratos’ (right) delay in shooting saw Mohun Bagan lose an opportunity as Ravshan eventually cleared the ball. | Photo Credit: PTI
Petratos’ (right) delay in shooting saw Mohun Bagan lose an opportunity as Ravshan eventually cleared the ball. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravshan made the most of the hesitancy in Mohun Bagan’s defence and almost got the goal in the 27th minute, but for goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who made a desperate save to block Muhammadjon Rahimov’s attempt from close.

The change of ends did not see much alteration in the action, which mostly hovered around the midfield with little happening in the attacking third.

Ravshan tried a few attacks which ultimately fell flat in the Mohun Bagan box.

The action came alive in the last 15 minutes after Molina introduced his first-team choices in the final quarter of the match.

But the goal failed to materialise for Mohun Bagan as Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings missed easy scoring chances on one-on-one instances against Ravshan goalkeeper, Yevhen Hrytsenko.

The result:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant 0 drew with FC Ravshan Kulob 0.

