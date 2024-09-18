MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen ruled out for 6-8 weeks after Rahul KP tackle

Blasters’ forward Rahul KP flew into a tackle with Majcen which sent the Punjab forward crashing hard into the floor.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 13:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen scores the penalty against Kerala Blasters. Photo: Nikhil Patil/ Roundglass Punjab FC
Punjab FC's Luka Majcen scores the penalty against Kerala Blasters. Photo: Nikhil Patil/ Roundglass Punjab FC | Photo Credit: Nikhil Patil
infoIcon

Punjab FC’s Luka Majcen scores the penalty against Kerala Blasters. Photo: Nikhil Patil/ Roundglass Punjab FC | Photo Credit: Nikhil Patil

Punjab FC captain Luke Majcen was ruled out of action for the next two months due to an injury sustained during the Indian Super League (ISL) season opener against Kerala Blasters on Sunday at Kochi.

In the dying minutes of the game, Blasters’ forward Rahul KP flew into a tackle with Majcen which sent the Punjab forward crashing hard into the floor.

Majcen had scored and assisted the match-winner as Punjab beat Kerala Blasters 2-1.

“The Slovenian has sustained two fractures to his jaw and he will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be under the supervision of the medical team. He will return to action in 6-8 weeks after the surgery depending on the medical conditions and clearances by the medical team,” Punjac FC revealed in a statement.

READ | Marquez: Most angry I have been since I first arrived in India in 2020

Punjab FC football director, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “It is unfortunate that we will miss the services of Luka for the upcoming fixtures. It was an unwanted aggressive foul by the Kerala Blasters player which resulted in Luka’s injury and we as a club do not support such an aggressive nature of the game which yields to nothing. I wish him a speedy recovery and join the team back as soon as possible.”

