Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Champions League 2?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start its continental campaign in the new season by taking on FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the AFC Champions League Two’s opening group A league match at home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.
Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield champion, Mohun Bagan will be looking to make the qualification count by making a positive start in the tournament.
The 135-year-old club will be look to draw inspiration from its legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting.
The other two teams in the group are the Iranian side Tractor and Al-Wakrah FC of Qatar. The group league stage will be played on a home-and-away basis with the top two teams moving into the knock-outs (round of 16).
The season has opened up with a mixed bag of success for Mohun Bagan, which reached the Durand Cup 2024 final before losing the crown to NorthEast United FC in penalties.
