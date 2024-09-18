MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Champions League 2?

The season has opened up with a mixed bag of success for Mohun Bagan, which reached the Durand Cup final before losing the crown to NorthEast United FC in penalties.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 08:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be look to draw inspiration from its 135-year-old legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be look to draw inspiration from its 135-year-old legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be look to draw inspiration from its 135-year-old legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MATCH PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start its continental campaign in the new season by taking on FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the AFC Champions League Two’s opening group A league match at home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield champion, Mohun Bagan will be looking to make the qualification count by making a positive start in the tournament.

The 135-year-old club will be look to draw inspiration from its legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting.

The other two teams in the group are the Iranian side Tractor and Al-Wakrah FC of Qatar. The group league stage will be played on a home-and-away basis with the top two teams moving into the knock-outs (round of 16).

The season has opened up with a mixed bag of success for Mohun Bagan, which reached the Durand Cup 2024 final before losing the crown to NorthEast United FC in penalties.

Read the full preview here: Mohun Bagan looks to chase Asian dream afresh under head coach Molina

AFC Champions League 2 live streaming info

When and where will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ravshan Kulob be played?
The AFC Champions League 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ravshan Kulob will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India on September 18.
The match is scheduled at 7:30 pm IST.
How to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ravshan Kulob in India?
The AFC Champions League 2, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ravshan Kulob, will be live streamed on FanCode.
Though Sports18 is an official broadcaster of AFC competitions in India, the Mohun Bagan match, however, does not feature in its September 18 schedule (as updated at 03:10 am on September 18).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

