Live

Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE: MBSG v RVKB, AFC Champions League 2 updates

Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan: Follow the live updates of the opening AFC Champions League 2 match of the Mariners,being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Sep 18, 2024 19:06 IST

Team Sportstar
during match 43 Final match played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC of the 133rd Durand Cup 2024 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in KOLKATA on August 31, 2024. TUHIN DHALI/Durand Cup
during match 43 Final match played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC of the 133rd Durand Cup 2024 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in KOLKATA on August 31, 2024. TUHIN DHALI/Durand Cup | Photo Credit: TUHIN DHALI
lightbox-info

during match 43 Final match played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC of the 133rd Durand Cup 2024 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in KOLKATA on August 31, 2024. TUHIN DHALI/Durand Cup | Photo Credit: TUHIN DHALI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the AFC Champions League 2 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Ravshan Kulob, being played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.

  • September 18, 2024 18:33
    Mohun Bagan starting XI

    Vishal Kaith - Aldred, Asish Rai, Bose, Dippendu - Thapa, Tangri -Sahal, Petratos, Manvir - Cummings 

  • September 18, 2024 18:31
    The players have arrived at the stadium
  • September 18, 2024 18:07
    Match preview

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start its continental campaign in the new season by taking on FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the AFC Champions League Two’s opening group A league match at home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

    Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield champion, Mohun Bagan will be looking to make the qualification count by making a positive start in the tournament. 

    The 135-year-old club will be look to draw inspiration from its legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting. 

    Read the full preview here

    AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan looks to chase Asian dream afresh under head coach Molina

    Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield champion, Mohun Bagan will be looking to make the qualification count by making a positive start in the tournament.

AFC Champions League 2 /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Ravshan Kulob

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
