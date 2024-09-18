Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE: MBSG v RVKB, AFC Champions League 2 updates

Match preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will start its continental campaign in the new season by taking on FC Ravshan Kulob of Tajikistan in the AFC Champions League Two’s opening group A league match at home in Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Having gained its spot in ACL Two as the Indian Super League (ISL) shield champion, Mohun Bagan will be looking to make the qualification count by making a positive start in the tournament.

The 135-year-old club will be look to draw inspiration from its legacy as it plans its approach against the visitor in their first-ever meeting.

