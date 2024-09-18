Premier League side Fulham suffered a gut-wrenching 34-kick penalty shootout loss to EFL Championship side Preston North End in the third-round clash of the Carabao Cup on Monday.

The shootout was the longest in the history of the English League Cup and the fourth-longest overall in history.

The record for the longest penalty shootout is held by Israel’s SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv who needed 56 kicks to separate the two during the semi-final promotion playoff match in the third-tier.

Dimona won the shootout 23-22 after each side took 28 penalties in the city of Dimona in the Negev desert.

Here is the full list of the longest penalty shootouts in history: