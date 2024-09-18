IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting set to be named head coach of Punjab Kings

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is set to take over as the head coach of Punjab Kings.

While the franchise remained tight-lipped on the matter, several sources have confirmed to Sportstar that the 49-year-old Australian is in ‘advanced stages of talks’ over a multi-year deal and will formally take over the reins from Trevor Bayliss over the next few weeks.

A couple of months ago, Ponting parted ways with Delhi Capitals after spending seven seasons with the franchise, and ever since he has been under the radar of at least three franchises. However, if sources are to be believed, the Punjab-based franchise, which has failed to clinch a title since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, is likely to make a formal announcement soon.

Ponting joined the Delhi Capitals in 2018 and was part of the setup until last year. Under him, the Capitals reached the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the franchise reached its first-ever tournament final before going down to Mumbai Indians. The Capitals, however, failed to reach the playoffs in the last couple of seasons.