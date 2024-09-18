Serie A 2024-25: Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening four matches

Roma fired coach Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in its opening four Italian league matches.

De Rossi, a former Roma captain, was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27.

“The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages,” Roma said. “A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work done in recent months with passion and dedication.”

Roma added that “communication regarding the team’s technical guidance will follow.”

Roma hosts Serie A leader Udinese on Sunday.