Girona co-owner Claure buys 10% stake in MLS side New York City FC

New York City FC, like Girona, are part of the City Football Group (CFG)‘s holdings, which also include Premier League champions Manchester City among several other clubs around the world.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 10:03 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New York City FC in action against D.C. United.
FILE PHOTO: New York City FC in action against D.C. United. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New York City FC in action against D.C. United. | Photo Credit: Reuters

La Liga club Girona’s co-owner Marcelo Claure has bought a 10% stake in American top-flight club New York City FC, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side said on Tuesday.

New York City FC, like Girona, are part of the City Football Group (CFG)‘s holdings, which also include Premier League champions Manchester City among several other clubs around the world.

“We have had the pleasure of working with Marcelo closely across various City Football Group projects,” CFG and New York City FC chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

“Marcelo has an incredible passion for soccer, for MLS, and for the growth of the sport in the United States.”

Claure, who previously partnered with David Beckham in launching Inter Miami before selling his stakes in 2021 and also owns 30-times Bolivian champions Club Bolivar, has been appointed as co-vice chairman at New York City FC.

