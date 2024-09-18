MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLS: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United

Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 08:51 IST , USA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (c) shoots.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (c) shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (c) shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi will travel with Inter Miami for a road match against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, but the Herons will be short-handed when it tries to move closer to securing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday. The plan comes after Messi played his first match in roughly two months during Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Philadelphia.

However, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will serve a yellow-card accumulation suspension Wednesday. Defender David Martinez departed Saturday’s victory early with a right adductor strain, and Atlanta’s artificial surface could convince Martino to limit the minutes of Messi, Luis Suarez and other veterans.

As Messi pointed out, if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) did field a weakened team on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be anything new.

“The truth is that throughout the year, we had a lot of bad luck with injuries,” Messi said in Spanish after his first match following an ankle ligament injury. “We were never at full strength. Due to one thing or another, we were always missing players.

ALSO READ | Champions League: 19-year-old Yildiz breaks Del Piero’s record with first goal for Juventus

“But the team always pushed forward. Today, we are in first place with a big lead, and deservedly so. Hopefully, we can finish at the top for what it means and for what’s to come after as well.”

Miami leads the Los Angeles Galaxy by seven points in the Supporters’ Shield race and has a match in hand, and the Herons hold a 10-point Eastern Conference advantage on FC Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Atlanta (8-13-7, 31 points) is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and is fighting for its playoff life after a 2-0 upset defeat to 14th-place Nashville SC on Saturday. The loss ruined a bid for the club’s first back-to-back wins since mid-March.

Interim coach Rob Valentino’s squad begins Wednesday two points beneath the playoff line, with a match in hand on ninth-place D.C. United.

“I’m at a loss for words for that tonight,” Valentino said of the Nashville performance. “I apologize to the people that watched that, and that won’t be happening again. But we have to move on. I have no choice there.”

Atlanta has scored one total goal in its last three MLS matches, and the club’s three active goal-scoring leaders -- Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Rios and Jamal Thiare -- are scoreless in the last four across all competitions.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

MLS /

Tata Martino /

Atlanta United /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup: Manchester United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0
    AP
  2. MLS: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United
    Reuters
  3. Indian Athletics in 2024: A flat end after much promise
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. AFC Champions League: Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan
    AP
  5. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. What happened when Mohun Bagan last played in Asia before its AFC Champions League 2 opener?
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Champions League: Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan
    AP
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob: How has Mohun Bagan performed in Asia before its AFC Champions League 2 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MLS: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Ravshan Kulob LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Champions League 2?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup: Manchester United routs third-division Barnsley 7-0
    AP
  2. MLS: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United
    Reuters
  3. Indian Athletics in 2024: A flat end after much promise
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. AFC Champions League: Joao Cancelo scores for Al-Hilal in win over Al-Rayyan
    AP
  5. UCL 2024-25: Aston Villa wins on its return to Europe’s top tier after 41 years despite Watkins’ injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment