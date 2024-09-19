Starting line-ups:
MATCH PREVIEW
Lionel Messi will travel with Inter Miami for a road match against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, but the Herons will be short-handed when it tries to move closer to securing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday. The plan comes after Messi played his first match in roughly two months during Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Philadelphia.
However, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will serve a yellow-card accumulation suspension Wednesday. Defender David Martinez departed Saturday’s victory early with a right adductor strain, and Atlanta’s artificial surface could convince Martino to limit the minutes of Messi, Luis Suarez and other veterans.
As Messi pointed out, if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) did field a weakened team on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be anything new.
Read the full preview here: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United
When and where will Atlanta United vs Inter Miami be played?
How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami?
Latest on Sportstar
- Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: ATL v MIA, Messi expected in action, Major League Soccer updates
- IND vs BAN Pitch Report, 1st Test: Ground conditions, stats, records, toss factor in Chennai ahead of India v Bangladesh
- AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan records first-ever win over South Africa
- UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Late own goal helps PSG beat European debutant Girona 1-0
- IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian batters gear up for a Bangladeshi trial by spin
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE