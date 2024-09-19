MagazineBuy Print

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: ATL v MIA, Messi expected in action, Major League Soccer updates

ATL vs MIA: Follow the live updates of the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States of America.

Sep 19, 2024 05:12 IST

Team Sportstar
Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday. 
Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Starting line-ups:
Atlanta United: Guzan (GK) — Lennon, Gregersen, D. Williams, Amador — Muyumba, McCarty, Slisz — Miranchuk, Rios, Saba
Inter Miami: Callender (GK) — Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Negri — Gressel, Bright, Cremaschi — D. Ruiz, Campana, Taylor.

MATCH PREVIEW

Lionel Messi will travel with Inter Miami for a road match against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, but the Herons will be short-handed when it tries to move closer to securing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday. The plan comes after Messi played his first match in roughly two months during Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Philadelphia.

However, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will serve a yellow-card accumulation suspension Wednesday. Defender David Martinez departed Saturday’s victory early with a right adductor strain, and Atlanta’s artificial surface could convince Martino to limit the minutes of Messi, Luis Suarez and other veterans.

As Messi pointed out, if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) did field a weakened team on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be anything new.

Read the full preview here: Lionel Messi returns to squad as Inter Miami hits road to face Atlanta United

When and where will Atlanta United vs Inter Miami be played?
The Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States of America.
The match is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off local time (5:00 am IST)
How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami?
The MLS fixture between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be live streamed on Apple TV. However, the match is not available for live broadcast in India.

