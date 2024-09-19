Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Score: ATL v MIA, Messi expected in action, Major League Soccer updates

Starting line-ups: Atlanta United: Guzan (GK) — Lennon, Gregersen, D. Williams, Amador — Muyumba, McCarty, Slisz — Miranchuk, Rios, Saba Inter Miami: Callender (GK) — Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Negri — Gressel, Bright, Cremaschi — D. Ruiz, Campana, Taylor.

Lionel Messi will travel with Inter Miami for a road match against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, but the Herons will be short-handed when it tries to move closer to securing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed Messi will be with the team on a two-match road trip that begins at Atlanta and continues at New York City FC on Saturday. The plan comes after Messi played his first match in roughly two months during Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Philadelphia.

However, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will serve a yellow-card accumulation suspension Wednesday. Defender David Martinez departed Saturday’s victory early with a right adductor strain, and Atlanta’s artificial surface could convince Martino to limit the minutes of Messi, Luis Suarez and other veterans.

As Messi pointed out, if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) did field a weakened team on Wednesday, it wouldn’t be anything new.

