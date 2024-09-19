UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Late own goal helps PSG beat European debutant Girona 1-0

Paris Saint-Germain was grateful to a last-minute howler from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga as it snatched a 1-0 win over European debutant Girona in its opening game of the new-look Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG had over 60 per cent possession and 24 attempts on goal but looked set to be left frustrated by its opponent at the Parc des Princes until a low Nuno Mendes cross squirmed under Gazzaniga and into the net in the 90th minute.

It was a harsh ending to its Champions League bow for Girona, who qualified for Europe for the first time in its history after a third-place finish in La Liga last season.

PSG missed chance after chance in the second half and looked set to draw another continental blank, just like in its semifinal defeat by Borussia Dortmund last season when it somehow failed to score in either leg.

However, the late goal allowed Luis Enrique’s team to continue its perfect start to the campaign as it aims to go further than last season’s run to the semis and win European football’s biggest prize for the first time.

Gazzaniga from hero to villain

Girona withstood some intense early pressure from the host in a stadium in which one end was closed as a punishment for the use of pyrotechnics during last season’s semifinal.

The absence of regular first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma meant a PSG debut for Russian goalkeeper Matfey Safonov, while Marco Asensio came off hurt before half-time with Randal Kolo Muani replacing him up front.

Almost all of the penalty-box action happened in the second half, with Safonov getting down to beat away a header from Girona’s veteran 37-year-old captain Cristhian Stuani seven minutes after the restart.

Shortly after that, Ousmane Dembele ran half the length of the pitch at the other end and was about to pull the trigger when he was denied by a perfectly timed Ladislav Krejci tackle.

Dembele, PSG’s biggest attacking star now that Mbappe has gone, was then denied by a Gazzaniga save and the woodwork in quick succession.

As PSG continued to apply pressure, Kolo Muani produced a brilliant turn in the box only to slip his shot wide of the far post.

Achraf Hakimi was then thwarted by a fine Gazzaniga save from point-blank range, but the Argentinian former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper ended up being the villain as he allowed Mendes’s low cross from the left to slip under his body and in.

PSG’s next game will be away to Arsenal, while later opponents in a tough draw include Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Girona, meanwhile, will go on to a home clash against Dutch former European Cup winners Feyenoord with plenty of reason to believe it can make an impact after a battling performance here.