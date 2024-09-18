MagazineBuy Print

Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023

The 21-year-old forward was included in the team’s squad for Thursday’s match in Monaco for what could be his first appearance of the season with the Spanish club.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 23:20 IST , BARCELONA, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati warming up in 2023.
File Photo: FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati warming up in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati warming up in 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ansu Fati has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for Barcelona’s match at Monaco in the Champions League, the club said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old forward was included in the team’s squad for Thursday’s match in Monaco for what could be his first appearance of the season with the Spanish club.

ALSO READ | Former Manchester United forward Martial joins AEK Athens

He injured his right foot in training a few days after returning from a loan to English club Brighton last season.

Fati hasn’t played for Barcelona since 2023.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, in his first season with the club, still won’t be able to count on several other injured players, including Dani Olmo, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.

