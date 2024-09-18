Champions League 2024/25: Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for the first time since 2023

Ansu Fati has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for Barcelona’s match at Monaco in the Champions League, the club said Wednesday.
The 21-year-old forward was included in the team’s squad for Thursday’s match in Monaco for what could be his first appearance of the season with the Spanish club.
He injured his right foot in training a few days after returning from a loan to English club Brighton last season.
Fati hasn’t played for Barcelona since 2023.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, in his first season with the club, still won’t be able to count on several other injured players, including Dani Olmo, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.
