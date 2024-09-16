MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Flick praises Barca’s outstanding teenager Yamal after Girona brace

Yamal, who grabbed the spotlight as he helped Spain win its fourth European Championship title in July, scored twice in the first half before Dani Olmo and Pedri secured the win against Girona.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 09:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was all praise for Lamine Yamal after his brace helped the league leaders beat Girona.
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was all praise for Lamine Yamal after his brace helped the league leaders beat Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was all praise for Lamine Yamal after his brace helped the league leaders beat Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after the Spain international scored a double to help the La Liga leader earn a 4-1 victory at Girona on Sunday, its fifth consecutive win to start the season.

Yamal, who grabbed the spotlight as he helped Spain win its fourth European Championship title in July, scored twice in the first half before Dani Olmo and Pedri secured the win with Flick’s side maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season.

“I’m very happy about Lamine’s two goals, he’s very young but he’s really incredible, a difference maker in such a young age,” Flick told Movistar Plus.

“Having him is key for us not only because of his quality but he also presses very well high. He combines talent and pressure and that’s massive for us. He is outstanding.

RELATED | Lamine Yamal bags brace as Barcelona beats Girona 4-1

“It was a tough game, Girona played well but we started very well too and we deserved to win.”

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona top the La Liga standings with 15 points, four ahead Real Madrid and Villarreal. Last year’s surprise package Girona is seventh with seven points.

Barca avenged its two losses to Girona last season, both by a 4-2 result. It was a dominant performance by the Catalonia giants whose relentless high press was too much for the locals to handle.

Now Barca will hope to carry its domestic momentum into the Champions League, where it will face Monaco away on Thursday.

“We have trained very hard for this and we need to keep going. This last week we have prepared well, but we do it for every game we play because we always want to win, we are in a good moment and we can’t stop,” Flick said.

“It won’t be easy against Monaco but we’re taking it one game at a time and we’re really excited, we’re all looking forward to it.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

