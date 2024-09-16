MagazineBuy Print

LIV Chicago 2024: Jon Rahm seals tournament, season-long points title wins

Rahm won for the second time in the Saudi-funded league, adding to his title in England last month. In between those wins, he lost in a playoff to Brooks Koepka.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 08:26 IST , Bolingbrook - 2 MINS READ

AP
2024 Individual Champion captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, poses with the Individual Championship Trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club.
2024 Individual Champion captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, poses with the Individual Championship Trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

2024 Individual Champion captain Jon Rahm, of Legion XIII, poses with the Individual Championship Trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club. | Photo Credit: AP

Jon Rahm ended his first year in the LIV Golf League by closing with a 4-under 66 to win the final individual event Sunday and the season points title with its $18 million bonus.

Rahm missed a pair of short birdie putts on the back nine that kept Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia in the mix. But then he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that gave him a three-shot going to the last at Bolingbrook Golf Course.

Rahm won for the second time in the Saudi-funded league, adding to his title in England last month. In between those wins, he lost in a playoff to Brooks Koepka.

Niemann, a two-time winner at the start of the season, was the only player who could have challenged Rahm for the season title. He opened with two early birdies but never could get ahead, closing within two shots after a birdie on the 15th and a big par save on the 16th.

Niemann shot 66, while Garcia shot 68. They tied for second.

“I wanted to do a good show and get it over the line. I’m really happy,” said Rahm, who said he was nervous on the practice range. “To go bogey-free on the weekend, it’s quite spectacular. I’m very proud of the putt on the 17th, which made 18 a lot easier.”

ALSO READ | Solheim Cup 2024: Lilia Vu’s closing birdie puts away Europe as US gets first win since 2017

Crushers won the team title and will go to the team championship in the Dallas area next week that closes out the third season.

Rahm, who finished at 11-under 199, won $4 million from the tournament and $18 million for capturing the season race. He was the biggest name to join the Saudi-backed league last December and was in the top 10 at every LIV event he completed. Rahm had to withdraw from the Houston event with a toe infection, which also knocked him out of the U.S. Open.

Lucas Herbert shot 68 and tied for sixth, moving him into the top 24 that assures him a spot in the LIV Golf League next year. Kalle Samooja played his way into the top 48, meaning he avoids relegation. But then he bogeyed two of the last three holes and must go through a qualifying event to get back in.

Related Topics

LIV Golf /

Jon Rahm /

Brooks Koepka /

Joaquin Niemann /

Sergio Garcia

