India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Yang Jihun scores for Korea, IND 3-1 KOR; third quarter latest updates

- September 16, 2024 16:3633’ KOREA SCORES
Oh Seyeong is tackled by Vivek and a PC is awarded. Yang Jihun scores as the ball hits Pathak’s pad and enters the goal.
- September 16, 2024 16:3432’ INDIA LEADS 3-0
Jarmanpreet Singh scores after trapping an aerial ball by Sumit on the circle to slap the ball past Cheon Min Su and the Korean ‘keeper.
- September 16, 2024 16:3231’ THIRD QUARTER BEGINS
India quickly switched to counter-attack but the Koreans intercept.
- September 16, 2024 16:28Half-time stats (IND-KOR)
Possession: 61%- 39%
Field Goal Goal: 1-0
Circle entries: 15-10
PCs: 2-2
- September 16, 2024 16:2330’ SECOND QUARTER ENDS
With less than 15 seconds pending, Suraj Karkera makes a quick save with his leg as the Indian defenders are nowhere to be seen. And the hooter is sounded.
- September 16, 2024 16:2129’
Park Cheoleon tries to make a counter-attack but the Indian defenders tackle to stop the ball. Lee Jungjun tries to use the deflection strategy by passing it near the Indian goalpost, but fails to do so.
- September 16, 2024 16:1928’
Sukhjeet tries to dribble past the defence but is unsuccessful.
- September 16, 2024 16:1626’
Lee Hyeseung lifts the ball from outside the circle to pass it inside as Nilakanta Sharma signals for a raised ball ending the Koreans possibility of making a shot on target.
- September 16, 2024 16:1524’
Uttam Singh does not make a forward pass but a side one leading to the Indians pushing back in the centre.
- September 16, 2024 16:1323’
Raj Kumar Pal manages to evade the Koreans to make a circle penetration, but fails to convert it to an attack on target.
- September 16, 2024 16:1121’
Park Cheoleon steals the ball from the Indians as Koreans take ball possession.
- September 16, 2024 16:0919’ INDIA LEADS 2-0
Abhishek injects and the ball hits Bae Soung Min’s foot to get another PC for India. This time Harmanpreet Singh does not fail as he flicks one onto the goal with the ball passing by Bae Jongsuk, who was not able to save the ball.
- September 16, 2024 16:0719’
Abhishek is tackled by two Korean defenders inside the circle. Manpreet tries to enter the circle after the managing but Lee Hyeseung’s tackle leads to penalty corner. Can India convert another PC?
- September 16, 2024 16:0517’
Koreans push back deep, Sim Jaewon had an aerial ball to capitalise and enter to the Indian D, but fails to trap it with the ball rolling down wide.
- September 16, 2024 16:0015’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS
First quarter ends with India leading 1-0
- September 16, 2024 15:5814 PC FOR KOREA
Oh Seyong gets a PC for Korea as the Indian defender tackles him near the circle hitting one on the leg in the process. Amit Rohidas manages to stop it but the ball hits him. A third PC is not reawarded as the ball does not hit Sumit’s body and a bully is awarded with Harmanpreet sending an aerial ball to the Korean half.
- September 16, 2024 15:5513’ INDIA SCORES!!!!
Uttam Singh scores via a deflection after a pass was made by Araijeet Singh past Bae Jongsuk. Uttam manages to draw the first blood for India.
- September 16, 2024 15:5211’
Koreans try to come via the right side with its captain Lee Jungjun taking charge but Sim Jaewon is further away from the pass given by his captain.
- September 16, 2024 15:509’
Uttam Singh’s pass to Sukhjeet inside the D is not trapped well as the ball is stolen by the Korean defenders.
- September 16, 2024 15:497’
Sumit fails to intercept near the Korean circle but a Korean tackle prevents him from a circle penetration.
- September 16, 2024 15:476’
Jugraj mispasses and the ball is given to the Koreans.
- September 16, 2024 15:464’
Abhishek enters the Korean circle and tomahawk but Kim Jaehan saves using his right hand and blocks the ball with the stick.
- September 16, 2024 15:443’
Koreans push back, while the Indians intercept the pass near the 25m yard line.
- September 16, 2024 15:431’- FIRST QUARTER STARTS!
Indians manage to secure the ball, but are intercepted by the Koreans. South Korea tries to enter the Indian circle via the right flank.
- September 16, 2024 15:35Both teams enter the field
India and South Korea enter the field. Anthems of both countries are being played.
- September 16, 2024 15:33DID YOU KNOW?
India hasn’t lost to South Korea in the past decade at the Asian Champions Trophy.
- September 16, 2024 15:21Head-to-head record
India leads the head-to-head record 38-11 against South Korea, with 12 matches ending in draws.
- September 16, 2024 15:16When was the last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy?
The last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy, the defending champions defeated the Koreans 3-1. This was in the group stage match of the tournament.
- September 16, 2024 15:12When will India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
India will face South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal on September 16 at 3:30PM IST.
- September 16, 2024 15:04Here's all you need to know as Krishan Pathak takes over the reins from legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh
- September 16, 2024 14:54Starting XI
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
- September 16, 2024 14:49First semifinal: PAK vs CHN
Pakistan loses to China 0-2 in the shootout. They drew 1-1 in regular time.
- September 16, 2024 14:40Where to watch India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
- September 16, 2024 14:31Hello!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs South Korea men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match.
