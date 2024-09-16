MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Yang Jihun scores for Korea, IND 3-1 KOR; third quarter latest updates

India vs South Korea LIVE Score: Catch the score, updates and highlights from the IND vs KOR semifinal hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy being played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in China.

Updated : Sep 16, 2024 16:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Nilakanta Sharma (left) in action.
Nilakanta Sharma (left) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Nilakanta Sharma (left) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of India vs South Korea men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match.

THIRD QUARTER

  • September 16, 2024 16:36
    33’ KOREA SCORES

    Oh Seyeong is tackled by Vivek and a PC is awarded. Yang Jihun scores as the ball hits Pathak’s pad and enters the goal. 

  • September 16, 2024 16:34
    32’ INDIA LEADS 3-0

    Jarmanpreet Singh scores after trapping an aerial ball by Sumit on the circle to slap the ball past Cheon Min Su and the Korean ‘keeper.

  • September 16, 2024 16:32
    31’ THIRD QUARTER BEGINS

    India quickly switched to counter-attack but the Koreans intercept. 

  • September 16, 2024 16:28
    Half-time stats (IND-KOR)

    Possession: 61%- 39%

    Field Goal Goal: 1-0

    Circle entries: 15-10

    PCs: 2-2

  • September 16, 2024 16:23
    30’ SECOND QUARTER ENDS

    With less than 15 seconds pending, Suraj Karkera makes a quick save with his leg as the Indian defenders are nowhere to be seen. And the hooter is sounded.

  • September 16, 2024 16:21
    29’

    Park Cheoleon tries to make a counter-attack but the Indian defenders tackle to stop the ball. Lee Jungjun tries to use the deflection strategy by passing it near the Indian goalpost, but fails to do so.

  • September 16, 2024 16:19
    28’

    Sukhjeet tries to dribble past the defence but is unsuccessful. 

  • September 16, 2024 16:16
    26’

    Lee Hyeseung lifts the ball from outside the circle to pass it inside as Nilakanta Sharma signals for a raised ball ending the Koreans possibility of making a shot on target.

  • September 16, 2024 16:15
    24’

    Uttam Singh does not make a forward pass but a side one leading to the Indians pushing back in the centre.

  • September 16, 2024 16:13
    23’

    Raj Kumar Pal manages to evade the Koreans to make a circle penetration, but fails to convert it to an attack on target.

  • September 16, 2024 16:11
    21’

    Park Cheoleon steals the ball from the Indians as Koreans take ball possession. 

  • September 16, 2024 16:09
    19’ INDIA LEADS 2-0

    Abhishek injects and the ball hits Bae Soung Min’s foot to get another PC for India. This time Harmanpreet Singh does not fail as he flicks one onto the goal with the ball passing by Bae Jongsuk, who was not able to save the ball.

  • September 16, 2024 16:07
    19’

    Abhishek is tackled by two Korean defenders inside the circle. Manpreet tries to enter the circle after the managing but Lee Hyeseung’s tackle leads to penalty corner. Can India convert another PC?

  • September 16, 2024 16:05
    17’

    Koreans push back deep, Sim Jaewon had an aerial ball to capitalise and enter to the Indian D, but fails to trap it with the ball rolling down wide.

  • September 16, 2024 16:00
    15’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS

    First quarter ends with India leading 1-0

  • September 16, 2024 15:58
    14 PC FOR KOREA

    Oh Seyong gets a PC for Korea as the Indian defender tackles him near the circle hitting one on the leg in the process. Amit Rohidas manages to stop it but the ball hits him. A third PC is not reawarded as the ball does not hit Sumit’s body and a bully is awarded with Harmanpreet sending an aerial ball to the Korean half.

  • September 16, 2024 15:55
    13’ INDIA SCORES!!!!

    Uttam Singh scores via a deflection after a pass was made by Araijeet Singh past Bae Jongsuk. Uttam manages to draw the first blood for India.

  • September 16, 2024 15:52
    11’

    Koreans try to come via the right side with its captain Lee Jungjun taking charge but Sim Jaewon is further away from the pass given by his captain. 

  • September 16, 2024 15:50
    9’

    Uttam Singh’s pass to Sukhjeet inside the D is not trapped well as the ball is stolen by the Korean defenders.

  • September 16, 2024 15:49
    7’

    Sumit fails to intercept near the Korean circle but a Korean tackle prevents him from a circle penetration.

  • September 16, 2024 15:47
    6’

    Jugraj mispasses and the ball is given to the Koreans.

  • September 16, 2024 15:46
    4’

    Abhishek enters the Korean circle and tomahawk but Kim Jaehan saves using his right hand and blocks the ball with the stick.

  • September 16, 2024 15:44
    3’

    Koreans push back, while the Indians intercept the pass near the 25m yard line.

  • September 16, 2024 15:43
    1’- FIRST QUARTER STARTS!

    Indians manage to secure the ball, but are intercepted by the Koreans. South Korea tries to enter the Indian circle via the right flank.

  • September 16, 2024 15:35
    Both teams enter the field

    India and South Korea enter the field. Anthems of both countries are being played.

  • September 16, 2024 15:33
    DID YOU KNOW?

    India hasn’t lost to South Korea in the past decade at the Asian Champions Trophy.

  • September 16, 2024 15:21
    Head-to-head record

    India leads the head-to-head record 38-11 against South Korea, with 12 matches ending in draws.

  • September 16, 2024 15:16
    When was the last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy?

    The last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy, the defending champions defeated the Koreans 3-1. This was in the group stage match of the tournament. 

  • September 16, 2024 15:12
    When will India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

    India will face South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal on September 16 at 3:30PM IST.

  • September 16, 2024 15:04
    Here's all you need to know as Krishan Pathak takes over the reins from legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh

    Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey

    Krishan Bahadur Pathak, a junior Hockey World Cup winner with over six years of national team experience, is poised to take over the reins from legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.

  • September 16, 2024 14:54
    Starting XI

    Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

  • September 16, 2024 14:49
    First semifinal: PAK vs CHN

    Pakistan loses to China 0-2 in the shootout. They drew 1-1 in regular time.

  • September 16, 2024 14:40
    Where to watch India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

    India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

  • September 16, 2024 14:31
    Hello!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India vs South Korea men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal match.

Related Topics

Hockey /

India /

South Korea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Yang Jihun scores for Korea, IND 3-1 KOR; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC presidential elections: Seven members enter race to Bach as International Olympic Association president
    AP
  3. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Yang Jihun scores for Korea, IND 3-1 KOR; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Who will India face in the semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Yang Jihun scores for Korea, IND 3-1 KOR; third quarter latest updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC presidential elections: Seven members enter race to Bach as International Olympic Association president
    AP
  3. F1: Bahrain to host pre-season testing for 2025 season of Formula One
    Team Sportstar
  4. Barcelona injury update: Olmo ruled out for several weeks before UEFA Champions League opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, First Test: India win/loss record in Chennai; most runs, wickets at Chepauk Stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment