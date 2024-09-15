MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having defeated China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea and Pakistan.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 17:45 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
In the India vs Korea clash earlier in this tournament, the contest ended in India’s favour with a 3-1 scoreline.
In the India vs Korea clash earlier in this tournament, the contest ended in India’s favour with a 3-1 scoreline. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

In the India vs Korea clash earlier in this tournament, the contest ended in India’s favour with a 3-1 scoreline. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

PREVIEW

The battle lines are drawn for the penultimate fight for the Asian Champions Trophy as India, Pakistan, China and Korea prepare for the semifinals scheduled at Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China on Monday.

Pakistan will face off against the host side in the first semifinal of the day while defending champion India will then take on Korea.

In the opening match on Monday, Malaysia will play Japan for the 5th and 6th place.

India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Having defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1, the reigning Asian Games Gold medallist is upbeat ahead of the Korea clash.

“We came into this tournament with very little rest or preparations after our Olympic campaign. Despite that, I am happy with how the team has done to progress into the semifinal stage. We had a good training session on Sunday evening and the mood in the team is quite upbeat. Korea is a tough team, they defend very well and can counter attack fast and skillfully,” expressed India captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Speaking about India’s previous encounter, against Pakistan, the Harmanpreet said that the team has convincingly shaken off the nerves of playing against the arch-rival.

“I think there was a bit of nerves in the match against Pakistan. After their goal, there was a bit of panic especially with some of the youngsters in the squad playing against them for the first time. While the focus tomorrow will be on ourselves, it will be interesting to watch how Pakistan to do against China,” added the ace dragflicker who scored a double in India’s win against Pakistan.

Korea, on the other hand, will come into the match with confidence from a brilliant outing against Malaysia where it scored on the final hooter to draw 3-3 and push Malaysia out of contention. It has, so far only lost (1-3) to India in the tournament.

It began with a high-scoring 5-5 draw against Japan, drew 2-2 against Pakistan, beat China 3-2, and drew 3-3 against Malaysia.

Head-to-head record-

India leads the head-to-head record 38-11 against South Korea, with 12 matches ending in draws.

When was the last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy?

The last time India played South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy, the defending champions defeated the Koreans 3-1. This was in the group stage match of the tournament.

When will India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India will face South Korea at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal on September 16 at 3:30PM IST.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch India take on South Korea in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

Related Topics

India /

South Korea /

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
    PTI
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses must-win doubles, India suffers sixth defeat against Sweden
    PTI
  4. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups out; Saka, Son start in TOT v ARS; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Who will India face in the semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. HI names 33-member core probable group for national coaching camp ahead of Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet scores brace as IND defeat PAK 2-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
    PTI
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses must-win doubles, India suffers sixth defeat against Sweden
    PTI
  4. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE score, Premier League: Lineups out; Saka, Son start in TOT v ARS; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment