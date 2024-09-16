IND vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea, to face China in final

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team registered a 4-1 win over Korea in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir, China on Monday.

Uttam Singh (13’) gave India the lead in the first quarter, followed by goals from Harmanpreet Singh (19’, 45+’) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32’). Jihun Yang (33’) scored the only goal for Korea.

India began the crucial semifinal on the front foot with Abhishek forcing a save from Korea’s goalkeeper, Jaehan Kim, on the reverse, in the opening minutes. Uttam kept the pressure on with a bursting run down the right wing and found Raheel, whose close-range shot was saved.

FOLLOW | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

While the Indian defence smothered the occasional Korean counterattack, the forwards finally broke through as Araijeet Singh smashed the ball across the goal from the right wing for Uttam to tap in, making it 1-0 for India in the first quarter.

India earned its first penalty corner early in the second quarter, and on the second attempt, Harmanpreet struck the backboard to double India’s lead. Korea responded by holding onto possession and probing down the wings in search of an opening, but India fell back and defended in numbers.

Sukhjeet ensured India kept the pressure on with a deep foray into Korea’s shooting circle but couldn’t find a teammate. In the very next play, Jarmanpreet pulled an aerial pass from Sumit on the opposite flank out of the air and smacked it towards goal, where it deflected in, further increasing India’s lead.

Korea responded by earning a penalty corner, and Jihun Yang flicked it down the middle to beat Krishan Pathak, providing a ray of hope for Korea as the scoreline read 3-1 in India’s favour.

Both teams created goalscoring opportunities as the third quarter drew to a close, but an error from Korea’s goalkeeper Jaehan Kim gifted India a penalty corner with just a second left. Harmanpreet flicked the ball hard and low to the new keeper Daewon Oh’s right, making it 4-1 in India’s favour.

India continued its dominance in the last quarter with Abhishek and Araijeet forcing saves from the keeper. However, Korea earned a penalty corner with eight minutes left in the game but Hyeonhong Kim’s effort sailed wide of the post.

India controlled the proceedings for the rest of the quarter to seal its berth in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a 4-1 victory.

Player of the Match, Jarmanpreet Singh said, “We played exceptionally well today, we are happy to advance to the final. Sumit provided me with a splendid ball for the goal and I am thankful to my roommate, who understands me so well, for setting up the goal for me.”

The defending champion will face China in the summit clash on Tuesday.