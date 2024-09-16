Indian sports wrap, September 16: Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title

GOLF

Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title

Anirban Lahiri carded a final round 3-under 67 to secure a tied-sixth finish, while Jon Rahm won his second tournament in three starts to claim the season-long individual championship at the LIV Golf Chicago.

Lahiri had four birdies and a single bogey, giving him rounds of 67-71-67 for a 5-under total.

His team, Crushers, grabbed the team title with other members being Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and David Howell III.

The 29-year-old Spanish star Rahm shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 at Bolingbrook Golf Club to hold off Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann to win both LIV Golf Chicago and the individual title here on Sunday.

-PTI

TENNIS

Top seed Ajay Malik wins AITA men’s tennis tournament

Top seed Ajay Malik beat eighth seed Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy.

Ajay did not drop a set in the whole tournament, and Vansh was equally authoritative till he reached the final.