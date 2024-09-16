MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, September 16: Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 15.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 17:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right, Team Champions Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey, all of Crushers GC, pose with the trophy.
From left to right, Team Champions Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey, all of Crushers GC, pose with the trophy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

From left to right, Team Champions Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, captain Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey, all of Crushers GC, pose with the trophy. | Photo Credit: AP

GOLF

Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title

Anirban Lahiri carded a final round 3-under 67 to secure a tied-sixth finish, while Jon Rahm won his second tournament in three starts to claim the season-long individual championship at the LIV Golf Chicago.

Lahiri had four birdies and a single bogey, giving him rounds of 67-71-67 for a 5-under total.

His team, Crushers, grabbed the team title with other members being Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey and David Howell III.

The 29-year-old Spanish star Rahm shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 at Bolingbrook Golf Club to hold off Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann to win both LIV Golf Chicago and the individual title here on Sunday.

-PTI

TENNIS

Top seed Ajay Malik wins AITA men’s tennis tournament

Top seed Ajay Malik beat eighth seed Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy.

Ajay did not drop a set in the whole tournament, and Vansh was equally authoritative till he reached the final.

The results (final):
Final: Ajay Malik bt Vansh Nandal 6-4, 6-4;
Semifinals: Vansh bt Aryan Chauhan 6-1, 6-1; Ajay bt Yuvraj Soni 6-2, 6-2.

Related Topics

Anirban Lahiri /

John Rahm /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 16: Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni back for UEFA Champions League opener
    AFP
  3. IND vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea, to face China in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title
    AFP
  5. Indian players working on mental strength ahead of T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 16: Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title
    Team Sportstar
  2. IOC presidential elections: Seven members enter race to Bach as International Olympic Association president
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, September 15: Pranab Roy, Runa Basu felicitated at CAB annual awards ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 306: Dvalishvili wins unanimous decision over O’Malley in spectacular Sphere setting
    AP
  5. Alvarez retains super middleweight crown with unanimous decision over Berlanga
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 16: Lahiri finishes sixth in LIV Chicago, wins team title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni back for UEFA Champions League opener
    AFP
  3. IND vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats South Korea, to face China in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title
    AFP
  5. Indian players working on mental strength ahead of T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment