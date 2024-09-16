LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 0-0 SHR; Ronaldo absent, First-half underway

- September 16, 2024 21:09Club statement:
- September 16, 2024 20:55Al Shorta’s starting 11!
Ahmed; Munaf, Ahmed . Y, Faisal, Banga; Hussein, Bassam, Qasim, Fahad; Mahmoud, Mohammed
- September 16, 2024 20:49Al Nassr has announced its starting lineup!
- September 16, 2024 20:35Predicted Lineups:
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Shorta predicted XI: Fadhil (GK); Jasim, Hashem, Younis, Yahya; Khudhair, Niang, Coumbassa, Farhan; Saleh; Al-Mawas
- September 16, 2024 20:35Preview:
