Live

LIVE Al Nassr vs Al Shorta score, AFC Champions League Elite: NAS 0-0 SHR; Ronaldo absent, First-half underway

NAS vs SHR Live: Catch the live score and match updates from the AFC Champions League Elite match being played between Al Nassr and Al Shorta in Iraq.

Updated : Sep 16, 2024 21:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Sadio Mane in action for Al Nassr.
Sadio Mane in action for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sadio Mane in action for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite match being played between Al Nassr and Al Shorta in Iraq.

  • September 16, 2024 21:09
    Club statement:
  • September 16, 2024 20:55
    Al Shorta’s starting 11!

    Ahmed; Munaf, Ahmed . Y, Faisal, Banga; Hussein, Bassam, Qasim, Fahad; Mahmoud, Mohammed

  • September 16, 2024 20:49
    Al Nassr has announced its starting lineup!

  • September 16, 2024 20:44
    Why is Ronaldo not playing tonight?

    Why is Ronaldo not playing in Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite match against Al Shorta?

    Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Al Nassr’s squad for the Saudi side’s opener Asian Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq.

  • September 16, 2024 20:35
    Predicted Lineups:

    Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo

    Al Shorta predicted XI: Fadhil (GK); Jasim, Hashem, Younis, Yahya; Khudhair, Niang, Coumbassa, Farhan; Saleh; Al-Mawas

  • September 16, 2024 20:35
    Preview:

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup Final: When, Where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

    All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions final match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

