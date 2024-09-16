ISL 2024-25: Super-sub Alaeddine Ajaraie helps NorthEast United beat Mohammedan Sporting

Alaeddine Ajaraie came up as the super-sub for NorthEast United FC by scoring late in the second half injury-time to help his side prevail over host Mohammedan Sporting by a solitary goal in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Monday.

Mohammedan, which defended well and also created a few chances, saw its ISL debut turn sour in the end as it failed to secure a point, which appeared on the cards until Ajaraie’s successful effort in the death.

The opening half remained largely uneventful as Mohammedan sought to preserve its defence, trying to assess NorthEast’s attacking prowess. The visitor had an early chance but did not cause any damage as its striker Guillermo Fernández’s left-footed attempt went wide.

Mohammedan looked hesitant with its approach in the attacking third as it failed to bring the required sharpness in transition. NorthEast came close to scoring in the 36th minute, but the chance went to waste as its livewire midfielder Jithin M.S. failed to keep his attempt on target.

ALSO READ | Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team

The change of ends did not alter the tempo of the action as Mohammedan sought to be defensive and try out a few cautious incursions that proved futile.

NorthEast appeared determined to prove its merit after its Durand Cup success but was restrained well by the host till the fourth minute of the stoppage time when Ajaraie, who came in as a 56th-minute substitute for Spanish midfielder Nestor Albiach, fired home a Thoi Singh assist to secure the full quota of points for the Highlanders.

Mohammedan had a chance to move ahead in the 87th minute but its first goal of the tournament failed to materialise as Zodingliana Ralte’s attempt from outside the NorthEast box could not trouble the opposition goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh.

Mohammedan pinned its hopes on the creative ability of its Argentine play-maker Alexis Gomez, who did impress with his performance but failed to inspire the move that could breach NorthEast United’s citadel.