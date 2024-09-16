MagazineBuy Print

WSL 2024: Chelsea’s Ingle suffers ACL injury ahead of new season

The 33-year-old Wales captain was forced off in the second half of its 9-0 win over Feyenoord earlier this month and will now undergo surgery.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 22:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.
FILE PHOTO: Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. | Photo Credit: X/@ChelseaFCW
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. | Photo Credit: X/@ChelseaFCW

Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the pre-season match against Dutch side Feyenoord, the Women’s Super League (WSL) champion said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Wales captain was forced off in the second half of its 9-0 win over Feyenoord earlier this month and will now undergo surgery.

“Following assessment by the club’s medical team and a knee specialist, Sophie will soon undergo surgery before beginning a period of rehabilitation at the club,” Chelsea said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Chelsea’s Sam Kerr not rushing return from ACL injury

Ingle is the latest to join the list of high-profile WSL players to suffer an ACL injury after Chelsea forward Sam Kerr and Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord.

ACL injuries have been on the rise in women’s sports and in December last year, European soccer governing body UEFA introduced a women’s health expert panel to understand the rising cases of ACL injuries among women players.

The global soccer players union FIFPRO said an increased workload, travel, and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries including torn ACL among women professional players.

Chelsea will host Aston Villa in its WSL opener on Friday.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Women's Super League /

WSL

