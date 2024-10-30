MagazineBuy Print

IPL player retention live streaming info: Date, time and where to watch online and on TV

IPL player retention deadline: Here’s everything you need to know about where to catch all the action on player retention deadline day, October 31.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 14:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KKR won its third IPL title in 2024, beating SRH in the final.
infoIcon

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the 10 franchises will announce their player retentions on the deadline day, October 31, Thursday.

Here’s where you can catch all the action.

Q: What is the deadline for the IPL 2025 retentions?

A: The 10 teams must finalise their IPL 2025 retentions by the 5 PM IST deadline on October 31, Thursday.

Q: Where can I watch the IPL 2025 Retentions on TV?

A: You can catch the IPL 2025 Retention live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels starting at 4 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.

Q: How can I stream the IPL 2025 Retentions live?

A: The IPL 2025 Retention will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, beginning at 4:30 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.

You can also follow it live on the Sportstar website.

