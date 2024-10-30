IPL player retention live streaming info: Date, time and where to watch online and on TV

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the 10 franchises will announce their player retentions on the deadline day, October 31, Thursday.
Here’s where you can catch all the action.
Q: What is the deadline for the IPL 2025 retentions?
A: The 10 teams must finalise their IPL 2025 retentions by the 5 PM IST deadline on October 31, Thursday.
Q: Where can I watch the IPL 2025 Retentions on TV?
A: You can catch the IPL 2025 Retention live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels starting at 4 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.
Q: How can I stream the IPL 2025 Retentions live?
A: The IPL 2025 Retention will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website, beginning at 4:30 PM IST on October 31, Thursday.
You can also follow it live on the Sportstar website.
