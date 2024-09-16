MagazineBuy Print

African Nations Championships 2025 to be held from February 1 to 28, will be precursor of AFCON

The biennial African Nations Championships (CHAN) is restricted to locally-based players, ruling out big name footballers who move to Europe.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 21:51 IST , Nairobi - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: Senegal won the last edition of the tournament in 2023 beating hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties in the final.
infoIcon

The eighth African Nations Championships will be held from February 1 to 28 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said Monday.

It will be the first time East Africa hosts a continental football competition for national teams, and will serve as a precursor to the three nations hosting the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

Motsepe toured three Kenyan national stadiums which are earmarked to host the event, with two currently under renovation.

“I’m impressed with the commitment shown by the three countries which gives each of them the opportunity to enhance their football infrastructure and attract thousands of visitors and boost their tourism,” said Motsepe after chairing a CAF Executive committee meeting.

Qualifying matches for the 19-team tournament will start on October 25 and end in December.

Senegal won the last edition of the tournament in 2023 beating hosts Algeria 5-4 on penalties in the final.

Morocco and DR Congo have each won the CHAN title twice since its inception in 2009.

Related Topics

Kenya /

Tanzania /

Uganda /

Confederation of African Football /

African Cup of Nations

