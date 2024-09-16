Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal

Women’s Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati signed a new deal with Barcelona on Monday until 2028.
The Spanish playmaker, 26, scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.
“The best player in the world is thus staying at a winning club,” wrote Barcelona in a statement.
Bonmati has 96 goals for Barcelona in 275 games and is the joint record Champions League goalscorer with 22, tied with teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2023, Bonmati came through the Barcelona youth academy after joining the club in 2011.
