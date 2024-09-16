MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal

The Spanish playmaker, 26, scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 18:31 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Aitana Bonmati of Spain signs new Barcelona deal.
File Photo: Aitana Bonmati of Spain signs new Barcelona deal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Aitana Bonmati of Spain signs new Barcelona deal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Women’s Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati signed a new deal with Barcelona on Monday until 2028.

The Spanish playmaker, 26, scored in the Champions League final last season as she led the dominant Catalan giants to a sensational quadruple.

“The best player in the world is thus staying at a winning club,” wrote Barcelona in a statement.

ALSO READ | Explained: What charges and possible penalties Man City faces ahead of FFP breaches hearing

Bonmati has 96 goals for Barcelona in 275 games and is the joint record Champions League goalscorer with 22, tied with teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Also a World Cup winner with Spain in 2023, Bonmati came through the Barcelona youth academy after joining the club in 2011.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aitana Bonmati /

Barcelona /

Ballon d'Or /

Alexia Putellas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal
    AFP
  2. ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Who after Thomas Bach? Know the seven candidates in race to become next IOC president
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Bellingham, Tchouameni back for UEFA Champions League opener
    AFP
  3. ‘Everyone innocent until proven guilty’ says Guardiola as hearing into Man City’s alleged breaches set to kick off
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Conte hails Lukaku impact for Napoli after Cagliari win
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: Marseille has an ’agreement in principle’ to sign France midfielder Adrien Rabiot
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati pens new Barca deal
    AFP
  2. ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Who after Thomas Bach? Know the seven candidates in race to become next IOC president
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out soon; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Frech beats Gadecki to clinch maiden WTA title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment