ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn its place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top tier at the seventh spot.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 17:44 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mohammedan Sporting Club team with the ISL trophy during the Indian Super League (ISL) preseason media day in Kolkata, September 4, 2024.
Mohammedan Sporting Club team with the ISL trophy during the Indian Super League (ISL) preseason media day in Kolkata, September 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Mohammedan Sporting Club team with the ISL trophy during the Indian Super League (ISL) preseason media day in Kolkata, September 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

Reigning Durand Cup champion NorthEast United FC will start its Indian Super League campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday.

Mohammedan won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn its place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top tier at the seventh spot.

“We want to absorb the ISL experience,” Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov is not putting huge expectations on his players right now.

He instead wants them to take a feel of the league, embrace a fighting spirit, and improve as they move ahead in the year.

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25 - Mohun Bagan SG signs Portuguese defender Nuno Reis

“First, we need to make a strong team for the ISL. We understand how strong this competition is. We will be playing against many good Indian and foreign players.

“We need to take this feeling from the ISL, the experience, and we need to fight in every match, show good football for the people, and this is the most important, which inspires us to do very well in every match,” Chernoshyv added.

The Highlanders are fresh from the glory of bagging the first silverware in the club’s history. However, head coach Juan Pedro Benali is looking beyond that to deliver a successful ISL season.

Having missed the playoffs qualification by a whisker in 2023-24, they are sure to leave no stone unturned in the coming term.

“The feeling of winning the Durand Cup was great, but it finished 24 hours later. We cannot live with it anymore if we want to move forward. We need to forget that. It’s great for the paper and the stats, but we just need to think about the next game,” Benali said.

“We have our own mentality. We take every game as the finale. We are playing against a strong team, a good coach, in a very good stadium, with great fans, so we need to be smart, cool, and calm in our approach,” he added.

