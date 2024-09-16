Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out for MDSC v NEUFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Mohammedan SC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.
LINEUPS
Mohammedan Sporting Club: Chettri(gk), Bora, Chhakchhuak, Adjei, Ralte, Winkle Chote, Kiyam Singh, Kasimov, Fanai, Gomez, Lobi Manzoki
NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh(gk), Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Zabaco, Samte, Bemammer, Mayakkannan, Gogoi, Nestor, Jithin, Guillermo
LIVE UPDATES
PREVIEW
Mohammedan Sporting (MDSC) will make its Indian Super League debut against Durand Cup winner NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.
MDSC, which joins the country’s top league as the winner of the previous season’s I-League will have its task cut out against a side that finished seventh in the ISL last season.
NorthEast United FC, which has won all its six outings since beginning the season with the Durand Cup campaign, is high on confidence.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
