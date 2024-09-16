MagazineBuy Print

Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out for MDSC v NEUFC; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST

MDSC vs NEUFC LIVE score: Catch the updates and scores from the Mohammedan SC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Sep 16, 2024 18:38 IST

Team Sportstar
NorthEast United FC has won all its six outings after beginning the season with the Durand Cup.
NorthEast United FC has won all its six outings after beginning the season with the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

NorthEast United FC has won all its six outings after beginning the season with the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Mohammedan SC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

LINEUPS

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Chettri(gk), Bora, Chhakchhuak, Adjei, Ralte, Winkle Chote, Kiyam Singh, Kasimov, Fanai, Gomez, Lobi Manzoki

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh(gk), Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Zabaco, Samte, Bemammer, Mayakkannan, Gogoi, Nestor, Jithin, Guillermo

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Mohammedan Sporting (MDSC) will make its Indian Super League debut against Durand Cup winner NorthEast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

MDSC, which joins the country’s top league as the winner of the previous season’s I-League will have its task cut out against a side that finished seventh in the ISL last season.

NorthEast United FC, which has won all its six outings since beginning the season with the Durand Cup campaign, is high on confidence.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 16, Monday at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the the Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohammedan Sporting vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will be telecasted on the Sports18 network.
The match will also be live streamed on the  JioCinema app and website.

