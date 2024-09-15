MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

The match, which was the ISL opener for both teams, remained a midfield battle for the major part, with both teams failing to create clear chances for nearly 80 minutes.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 21:30 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Stan Rayan
Players of Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC in action in their Indian Super League match in Kochi, Kerala.
Players of Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC in action in their Indian Super League match in Kochi, Kerala. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Players of Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC in action in their Indian Super League match in Kochi, Kerala. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Slovenian Luka Majcen scored a goal and bagged an assist as Punjab FC spoiled home side Kerala Blasters’ Thiruvonam Day celebrations with a 2-1 victory in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday night.

Blasters started without star midfielder Adrian Luna, who is reportedly unwell. The match was a largely insipid affair that came to life in the last seven minutes, with all three goals coming during this period.

Majcen, brought in in the 67th minute, gave Punjab the lead with an 86th-minute penalty after its Blasters defender Saheef brought down Leon Augustine inside the box.

AS IT HAPPENED: Blasters vs Punjab HIGHLIGHTS

Just when the Blasters appeared desperate with the clock ticking fast, the seasoned defender Pritam Kotal crossed the ball into the Punjab box from the right, which the new forward Jesus Jimenez headed home for the equaliser in the second minute of injury time.

But three minutes later, Majcen broke the home fans’ hearts with a skilful pass to Filip Mrzijak on the right. The Croatian produced a sliding shot for the match-winner as Punjab celebrated all three points.

The match, which was the ISL opener for both teams, remained a midfield battle for the major part, with both teams failing to create clear chances for nearly 80 minutes.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Punjab FC /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
  2. Duleep Trophy: ‘White-ball specialist’ Kamboj sizzles with red, credits IPL experience for confidence
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Indian Racing Festival, Round 3: Alva, Alibhai dominate F4 podium-finishes; Chennai Turbo Riders celebrates double in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  4. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC highlights, KBFC 1-2 PFC, ISL 2024-25: Shers steal three points as Mrzljak scores late winner
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Durand champion NorthEast United FC aims positive start against debutant Mohammedan SC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG signs Portuguese defender Nuno Reis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammedan Sporting in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1
    Stan Rayan
  2. Duleep Trophy: ‘White-ball specialist’ Kamboj sizzles with red, credits IPL experience for confidence
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Indian Racing Festival, Round 3: Alva, Alibhai dominate F4 podium-finishes; Chennai Turbo Riders celebrates double in IRL
    Kavita Menon
  4. Davis Cup 2024: Ramkumar-Balaji pair lose as India suffers 4-0 defeat against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment