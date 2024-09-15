ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

Slovenian Luka Majcen scored a goal and bagged an assist as Punjab FC spoiled home side Kerala Blasters’ Thiruvonam Day celebrations with a 2-1 victory in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday night.

Blasters started without star midfielder Adrian Luna, who is reportedly unwell. The match was a largely insipid affair that came to life in the last seven minutes, with all three goals coming during this period.

Majcen, brought in in the 67th minute, gave Punjab the lead with an 86th-minute penalty after its Blasters defender Saheef brought down Leon Augustine inside the box.

Just when the Blasters appeared desperate with the clock ticking fast, the seasoned defender Pritam Kotal crossed the ball into the Punjab box from the right, which the new forward Jesus Jimenez headed home for the equaliser in the second minute of injury time.

But three minutes later, Majcen broke the home fans’ hearts with a skilful pass to Filip Mrzijak on the right. The Croatian produced a sliding shot for the match-winner as Punjab celebrated all three points.

The match, which was the ISL opener for both teams, remained a midfield battle for the major part, with both teams failing to create clear chances for nearly 80 minutes.