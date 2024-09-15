ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG signs Portuguese defender Nuno Reis

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has completed the signing of Portuguese defender Nuno Reis, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Sunday.

The 33-year-old center back recently played in the A-League for Melbourne City FC, winning three successive Premiership title and the championship in 2021.

Reis will be the seventh overseas signing at Mohun Bagan this season, while the club will only be allowed to register six players during the season.

Bagan is the defending ISL Shield winner and began its campaign with a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC on Friday.

The Mariners will next be in action in the AFC Champions League Two against Tajikistan’s Kavshan Kulob at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.