Duleep Trophy 2024: India A claims first win, beats India D by 186 runs 

Mayank Agarwal-led side was by powered by dominating performances by Shams Mulani, Pratham Singh, and Tilak Varma.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 15:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 111 for India A vs India D.
Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 111 for India A vs India D. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Tilak Varma scored unbeaten 111 for India A vs India D. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India A registered its first win of the Duleep Trophy 2024 after beating India D by a 186-run margin in the second-round fixture on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal-led side was by powered by dominating performances by Shams Mulani, Pratham Singh, and Tilak Varma.

While Mulani scored 89 in first innings, he then finished the game with four wickets across four days. Opener Pratham scored 122 off 189 while Tilak hit unbeaten 111 in 193 balls to set India D a target of 488 runs to win.

Although Ricky Bhui scored 113 during the chase, it was never enough as India D got bowled out for 301.

Duleep Trophy /

Tilak Varma /

Shams Mulani

